

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Turkish industrial production logged its fastest growth in five months in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Thursday.



Industrial output expanded 4.9 percent on a yearly basis in May, following a 3.1 percent rise in April. This was the fastest growth since December, when output was up 7.0 percent.



All sub-sectors posted robust growth in May with mining and quarrying output registering the fastest expansion of 10.0 percent. Manufacturing advanced 4.6 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning climbed 4.7 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial output rebounded 3.1 percent, reversing a 3.2 percent drop in the previous month.



