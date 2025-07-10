Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO ) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO") SATO Technologies Corp. ("SATO" or the "Company"), a publicly listed technology infrastructure company focused on sustainable high-performance computing (HPC, including Bitcoin), is pleased to announce the launch of its wholly owned subsidiary, Qritical AI Inc. ("Qritical.ai"), to spearhead the Company's entry into the fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure sector.

Qritical.ai will initially focus on developing and operating AI Factory 1, a high-density data center optimized for large language models (LLMs), inference workloads, and next-generation compute applications located in Joliette, Québec. Management anticipates that AI Factory 1 will repurpose up to 20 MW of hydroelectric-powered compute capacity at SATO's existing facility in Joliette, Québec.

"The launch of Qritical.ai reflects our long-term vision to evolve SATO into a global leader in sovereign and sustainable AI infrastructure," said Romain Nouzareth, CEO and Co-Founder of SATO. "By leveraging Québec's clean energy and our operational know-how, Qritical.ai will position the Company to help meet the increasing demand for AI compute capacity."

Key Highlights:

New Subsidiary : Qritical.ai is a dedicated AI infrastructure platform under SATO.

Initial Asset : Repurposing part of its 20 MW infrastructure in Québec with 100% hydroelectric energy.

Scalable Model: Designed to operate under both GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) models.

AI Factory 1 is expected to go live within 6 to 9 months from Qritical.ai obtaining and signing a definitive agreement with an anchor client, offering advanced liquid cooling, 100 Gbps multi-provider connectivity and customizable AI service configurations. The Company intends to design the platform to offer low-latency, sovereign and green compute alternatives to address a broad range of AI client needs.

Interested parties can contact us via our website: www.Qritical.ai .

This strategic move positions SATO at the intersection of clean energy, Bitcoin and AI, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable technology and shareholder value creation.

On behalf of the board,

Romain Nouzareth, SATO CEO and Chairman

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company providing efficient computing power. The Company currently operates one data center tailored to provide computing power for Bitcoin Mining, but may look to expand or add additional data centers for computing power for Bitcoin Mining, High Power Computing ("HPC"), Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), and L2's. The Company is listed on TSXV: SATO & OTCQB: CCPU.F. To learn more about SATO, visit www.bysato.com or www.Qritical.ai .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the future performance of the Company and its subsidiary Qritical Inc.; the anticipated deployment, development, configuration, and operation of Qritical's AI Factory 1; the implementation of sovereign AI infrastructure to support Canadian large language models (LLMs) and inference workloads; the timing and characteristics of the initial deployment in Québec, including advanced liquid cooling and 100 Gbps multi-provider connectivity; the Company's ability to attract and finalize agreements with anchor clients; and the ability to secure strategic corporate investment and hire key personnel.

These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, the Company's ability to execute on its development strategy; advance pipeline opportunities beyond the initial project stage; obtain necessary financing, regulatory approvals, and client commitments; complete construction on the anticipated timeline and budget; retain qualified personnel; maintain energy supply on competitive terms; and broader market demand for sovereign, sustainable AI compute infrastructure.

Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the inability to secure anchor clients or financing, the uncertainty related to the early-stage nature of the evaluated projects (including power availability and permitting) and the possibility that some or all of such projects may not proceed, changes in market demand or regulatory conditions, supply chain constraints, construction or deployment delays, cost inflation, increased competition, or macroeconomic instability. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

