More than 30 ADS-TEC Energy battery-buffered fast-charging solutions from will be installed at Müller branches nationwide by Mannheim-based energy company MVV

MVV financing, installing and operating the charging infrastructure

ADS-TEC Energy to manage the marketing of the DOOH advertising space on the ChargePost charging solutions for the first time

GEIG-compliant and economically viable fast-charging infrastructure enables ultra-fast charging even with limited grid capacity

More than 30 ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE) battery-buffered fast-charging solutions predominantly ChargePosts as well as ChargeBoxes will be deployed at retail group Müller locations throughout Germany. The project is being implemented jointly by ADS-TEC Energy, a global leader in battery-based energy storage and fast-charging systems, the Mannheim-based energy company MVV, and the Ulm-based retail group Müller.

Over 30 ADS-TEC Energy battery-buffered fast-charging EV solutions will be installed at Müller branches across Germany by MVV

A compelling solution for drugstore locations

As part of the project, the retail group Müller is providing the locations for EV charging. The company operates a total of around 950 stores in eight countries across Europe, the majority of which are in Germany. ADS-TEC Energy's innovative, battery-based fast-charging systems enable ultra-fast charging even where grid capacity is limited. This not only fulfills the legal obligation under the German Act on Electric Mobility Infrastructure in Buildings (German: Gebäude-Elektromobilitätsinfrastruktur-Gesetz, GEIG) at Müller locations, but also creates a future-proof and convenient charging option for customers. With charging capacities of up to 320 kW, ADS-TEC Energy's charging stations offer ultra-fast charging of electric vehicles (EVs) in a matter of minutes for customer convenience.

Implementation and operation by MVV

MVV is responsible for the complete financing, construction and operation of the charging infrastructure as well as the associated customer service. "We at MVV have been driving forward the mobility transformation since 2018. We are gradually expanding the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles throughout the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region and beyond. We now operate over 156 locations with more than 440 charging points," explains Ralf Klöpfer, Chief Sales Officer at MVV. "Through our partnership with ADS-TEC Energy and Müller, we are bringing innovative fast-charging solutions directly to retail locations and enabling our customers to charge their electric vehicles while they shop. This saves time, protects the environment and makes sustainable mobility even more attractive."

A first: ADS-TEC Energy manages the marketing of DOOH advertising space

In another first, ADS-TEC Energy is managing the marketing of the digital advertising spaces (Digital Out-of-Home, DOOH). The ChargePost systems have high-resolution 75-inch screens, which are ideal for targeted advertising at busy locations.

GEIG-compliant and an attractive economic proposition

By executing this project, the retail group Müller is fulfilling GEIG requirements, which mandate the expansion of charging infrastructure at buildings. Furthermore, this deployment ensures that customers have access to convenient, high-performance fast-charging solution. The combination of high-performance charging systems and digital advertising spaces creates a sustainable, future-proof infrastructure with an economic added value.

"The roll-out of an efficient charging infrastructure requires innovative approaches that go beyond mere EV charging. Our battery-based fast charging solutions enable ultra-fast charging even at locations with limited grid capacity. We are excited to work with our partner MVV to implement a sustainable and future-proof solution for Müller locations," says Michael Rudloff, COO of ADS-TEC Energy.

About ADS-TEC Energy

Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators.

More information at: www.ads-tec-energy.com

About MVV

With more than 6,600 employees and annual sales of around Euro 7.2 billion in the 2024 financial year, MVV is one of Germany's leading energy companies. Our activities focus on providing a reliable, economical and environmentally-friendly supply of energy to our industrial, commercial and private household customers. Here, we cover all stages of the energy value chain: from energy generation, energy trading and energy distribution to operating distribution grids through to our sales activities and environmental energy and energy-related service businesses. We are also investing in our future grid capability, modernising our generation plants and innovative green technologies.

We are pioneers of the energy transition. With our Mannheim Model, we have committed to a strategic course that will make us climatepositive by 2035 as one of the first energy companies in Germany. We are consistently promoting the heat transition, the electricity transition and the associated expansion in renewable generation methods, as well as green solutions for our customers.

MVV is a company in the Rhine-Neckar Metropolitan Region. The MVV Group has operations worldwide.

About Müller Holding GmbH Co. KG.

Müller Holding GmbH Co. KG is represented across Europe in nine countries with over 950 stores. The company currently employs around 35,500 people and approximately 800 trainees. Müller offers around 190,000 products in the categories of drugstore, perfumery, toys, stationery, household lifestyle, natural cosmetics, organic food, gourmet products, hosiery, handicrafts, multimedia/entertainment, and pet supplies.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

