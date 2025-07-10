

TOKYO, July 9, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, "Hitachi"), announced today the development of a new "Metaverse Platform for Nuclear Power Plants" that leverages a metaverse and AI technology to streamline operations, including nuclear power plants' safety enhancement, new plant construction, maintenance, and decommissioning. The platform recreates nuclear power plants in a metaverse using high-precision point cloud data and 3D CAD data, and aims to enhance productivity in information sharing, schedule coordination, and asset management among stakeholders by utilizing it with partners such as electric utilities and contractors.It is also designed to serve as the foundation of a "Data-Driven Power Plant," which we aim to establish to address the diverse needs and challenges faced by electric utilities-such as improving equipment reliability, enhancing work management, and increasing operational efficiency-through data-driven value creation and problem-solving. This new platform embodies Lumada 3.0, which uses Hitachi's domain knowledge and AI to convert data into value to solve challenges faced by customers and society, and was developed together with GlobalLogic as One Hitachi, integrating Hitachi's decades-long expertise in the nuclear energy business with its Group-wide advanced digital technologies. The platform facilitates the collection, aggregation, and analysis of on-site data, thereby supporting optimal investment planning and plant maintenance through data-driven insights.BackgroundIn the installation of new equipment or modification in nuclear power plants, precise planning and reliable execution are essential to complete on-site work within the shortest possible timeframe. However, access to nuclear power plants is often restricted by regulations, limiting the frequency and duration of site surveys. In some cases, controlled zones are not accessible during operation, restricting on-site surveys. These constraints require extensive coordination among stakeholders, with electric utilities playing a central role in sharing information and revising work plans.Moreover, following the Great East Japan Earthquake, all domestic nuclear power plants were shut down for extended periods. During this time, the industry experienced a wave of retirements among highly skilled and knowledgeable personnel, a decline in on-site training opportunities for new plant construction, and a shrinking labor force due to demographic changes such as an aging population and declining birthrate. These factors have made knowledge transfer and productivity enhancement pressing challenges across the nuclear sector.In response, Hitachi has developed the Metaverse Platform for Nuclear Power Plants to further enhance productivity by enabling accurate understanding and seamless sharing of site conditions among stakeholders, real-time schedule coordination, and reduction of rework.Key Features of the Metaverse Platform of Nuclear Power Plants1. Point Cloud Data & CAD alignmentOverlays high-precision, high-density point cloud data*1 and 3D CAD*2 models to recreate nuclear power plants in a metaverse. This enables precise verification of site conditions and identification of discrepancies between drawings and actual structures.2. AI SearchIncorporates natural language processing to allow full-text and synonym-based searches of design documentation. Location and equipment-specific data in the metaverse enhances search accuracy.3. Multi-User CollaborationSupports simultaneous access to the metaverse by multiple users, facilitating real-time communication and decision-making across geographically dispersed stakeholders.4. Engineering Support ToolsOffers centimeter-level measurement capabilities, virtual meetings, annotation, file attachment to specific equipment or areas, equipment layout search, and asset information linking functions to assist engineering operations.5. SecurityEnsures secure communication through encrypted interactions in the metaverse and access control limited to authorized users.*1 A dense collection of spatial points captured by 3D scanners or cameras, used to represent the shape of objects or environments in three dimensions.*2 Computer Aided Design software used for creating and editing engineering drawings and models digitally.https://youtu.be/zjhH-uaK3rIFuture Applications and VisionThe Metaverse Platform for Nuclear Power Plants is designed to serve as the foundation for a "Data-Driven Power Plant", enabling the collection, aggregation, and analysis of on-site data such as equipment conditions. This will facilitate optimal investment and maintenance planning by detecting failures in advance and predicting future equipment conditions, thereby realizing data-driven decision-making. The Metaverse Platform for Nuclear Power Plants is designed to serve as the foundation for a "Data-Driven Power Plant", enabling the collection, aggregation, and analysis of on-site data such as equipment conditions. This will facilitate optimal investment and maintenance planning by detecting failures in advance and predicting future equipment conditions, thereby realizing data-driven decision-making. This enables Hitachi to address the diverse needs and challenges faced by electric utilities-such as improving equipment reliability, enhancing work management, and increasing operational efficiency-through data-driven value creation and problem-solving.

Website of the Metaverse Platform for Nuclear Power Plants
https://www.hitachi.com/products/energy/nuclear/digital_ai/nuclear_metaverse/index.html About Hitachi, Ltd.
Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. 