Key Takeaways:

Collaboration with NVIDIA, SCAN UK, Accenture Public Sector, and Hedera accelerates trust for pre-certified sovereign AI systems with breakthrough on-silicon governance

EQTY Lab one of the first organizations to leverage secure enclaves on NVIDIA Blackwell architecture to deliver unprecedented performance and AI alignment at scale

Reference implementation validates a new roadmap for hardware-backed cryptographic tools that deliver over 400,000x performance boosts compared to conventional methods

A New Architecture for Verifiable AI

RAISE Summit 2025 EQTY LAB announces a significant milestone on its Verifiable Compute journey: deployment on NVIDIA Blackwell platform. This collaboration represents a transformative step forward in securing sovereign AI while maintaining the performance demands of agentic systems. Customers will benefit from uncompromised performance, reduced operational costs, and the ability to accelerate innovation while maintaining strict data privacy and sovereign AI governance.

EQTY Lab's Verifiable Compute features are optimized to run on NVIDIA Blackwell and unlock dramatic improvements in the quality and specialization of aligned agentic workflows by allowing agents to leverage hardware that is optimized for long-context reasoning and acting (ReAct). With NVIDIA Blackwell accelerated computing, users can now power millions of agents with advanced models and ensure they understand and follow specific policies.

Combined with NVIDIA NeMo microservices, users gain real-time verification and enforcement of new safety and observability tools that help enterprises govern emergent agent behaviour with low overhead. The result is a fundamental evolution of sovereign guarantees that meet the new security challenges posed by agentic systems.

"We're proud to share that EQTY Lab is among the first organizations to develop on NVIDIA Confidential Compute on Blackwell's secure enclaves, leveraging the industry's first-ever TEE-I/O capable GPU to establish a verifiable root of trust for agentic AI workflows," explained Jonathan Dotan, Founder, EQTY Lab. "Blackwell accelerates and deepens trust for agentic systems to be responsible and autonomous."

Access to NVIDIA Blackwell computing was made available by SCAN, a UK-based managed service provider specialising in GPU workloads. As a specialist GPU cloud provider, SCAN has its own sovereign cloud that was used for EQTY Lab's development.

"As the first infrastructure provider to deploy EQTY Lab's Verifiable Compute on NVIDIA Blackwell, SCAN is setting new standards for secure, high-performance AI deployments. Our customers can now leverage hardware-enforced security to create binding enforcement for their key protocols," said Elan Raja, CEO of SCAN.

Accenture's Brussels AI lab for Public Sector in EMEA and UK will be testing and deploying Verifiable Compute on NVIDIA Blackwell to establish cryptographic proof of governance and policy compliance within its agentic AI solution for public sector and defense, creating a new standard for sovereign AI deployment that ensures all data and agentic workflows are aligned to mission-critical policies and then registered on Hedera's cryptographic protocols.

"With multi-agent architectures increasingly handling sensitive workflows across organizational boundaries, sovereignty isn't just about data or computational residency; it's about pre-certifying and registering before deployment that autonomous AI agents operate within defined legal, ethical, and geographical parameters," said Bryan Rich, Global AI Lead for Public Sector and Health, Accenture.

Bringing Verifiability to Sovereign AI and the Public Sector

Enterprises face a critical challenge: leveraging cutting-edge AI capabilities, such as multi-agent workflows, while maintaining compliance with emerging regulatory requirements. Sovereign AI ensures organizations maintain complete control over their AI systems, a critical consideration as we move toward agentic AI that makes autonomous decisions and interacts with other AI systems.

Public sector organizations looking to deploy agentic AI systems must prove they meet the highest level of governance and accountability that only Verifiable Compute can provide. This solution will be enabled with Accenture's modular multi-agent systems for sovereign AI in the public sector and will seek real-time compliance and auditability backed by cryptographic certainty.

EQTY Labs' Verifiable Compute, paired with the breakthrough performance of NVIDIA Blackwell, enables organizations to deploy AI with unprecedented security and safety guarantees for:

Regulatory Compliance : Meet stringent data protection and standards requirements in regulated industries

: Meet stringent data protection and standards requirements in regulated industries IP Protection : Secure valuable AI models and proprietary data from unauthorized access

: Secure valuable AI models and proprietary data from unauthorized access Verifiable Results : Cryptographically verify AI operations and outputs

: Cryptographically verify AI operations and outputs Performance Without Compromise: Achieve security without sacrificing computational efficiency

To learn more about how your organization can leverage Verifiable Compute on NVIDIA Blackwell, visit: vcomp.eqtylab.io and www.scan.co.uk/.

About EQTY Lab

EQTY Lab pioneers solutions that reinvent trust in AI. Our AI Integrity Suite applies cryptography to ensure that the governance of AI agents is verifiable, explainable, and accountable to all stakeholders. With applications in the public sector, life sciences, and finance, EQTY Lab is at the forefront of enabling AI innovation. To learn more about Verifiable Compute, go to vcomp.eqtylab.io and eqtylab.io.

About SCAN

SCAN are an Elite NVIDIA Partner and NVIDIA-certified Managed Service Provider with a comprehensive product and service ecosystem wholly focused on AI. From DGX Spark and custom GPU workstations for AI model development, through to NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD and Managed Hybrid Cloud platforms, SCAN's innovative infrastructure solutions are complemented by a team of data scientists and platform engineers to help organisations truly embed AI into their working practices. Learn more at scan.co.uk/ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250710669418/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Blair Moreland

ZAG Communications

blair@zagcommunications.com