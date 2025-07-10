Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359
Frankfurt
10.07.25 | 09:58
81,69 
+0,25 % +0,20
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DP WORLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2025 15:38 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DP World Seizes Logistics Momentum in Latin America With Strategic Expansion in Mexico

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / DP World is strategically expanding its logistics footprint in Mexico, as highlighted in a recent FreightWaves article, "DP World sees big logistics opportunities across Latin America". In the article, Terry Donohoe, DP World's Senior Vice President of Freight Forwarding - Americas, emphasized how Mexico aligns with the company's vision to enhance supply chain resilience across the Americas.

In June 2025, DP World inaugurated a new freight forwarding office in Mexico City, marking a significant milestone in its North American growth strategy. This central hub, supported by satellite offices in Guadalajara and Monterrey, will provide integrated logistics solutions across North and Central America.

"As more companies relocate manufacturing closer to North American end markets, Mexico has emerged as a vital logistics hub, particularly for industries like automotive, electronics, and consumer goods," Donohoe explained.

He further highlighted Mexico's pivotal role in facilitating cross-border trade between key consumer markets. "We're seeing strong and sustained demand from shippers for logistics services between Mexico and the U.S. - in both directions," Donohoe told FreightWaves. "Cross-border freight volumes hit record highs in early 2025, with Mexico exports to the U.S. fueling a significant portion of that growth."

This strategic expansion is part of DP World's broader global freight forwarding initiative, which has included opening over 180 offices since 2023, including 35 across the Americas. DP World's growing logistics network now spans strategic locations throughout Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, and Suriname, with continued growth anticipated through 2025 and beyond.

DP World's commitment to integrating itself within Mexico's logistics ecosystem is evident through its recent membership in the Northeast Chapter of the American Chamber of Commerce in Monterrey, and its pursuit of AMACARGA registration and IATA licensing to enhance air freight capabilities.

By investing in Mexico's logistics infrastructure, DP World is poised to facilitate more resilient and connected trade flows across the continent, strengthening its position as a key player in the evolving global trade landscape.

Explore more insights in the original article here.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DP World on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-seizes-logistics-momentum-in-latin-america-with-strateg-1047596

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
