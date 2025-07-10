T. Rowe Price Foundation and Ignite Capital Partner To Support Baltimore Entrepreneurs Through Moonshot Initiative

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / T. Rowe Price:

Innovators Receive Support to Scale Social Enterprises Across Baltimore

The T. Rowe Price Foundation, in partnership with Ignite Capital, has announced the Baltimore-based social entrepreneurs selected for Moonshot, an initiative designed to connect the T. Rowe Price community with local entrepreneurs focused on Baltimore's economic growth and social impact.

The program provides each entrepreneur with a financial award, a series of individualized and group growth-focused capacity-building sessions, and the opportunity to engage with T. Rowe Price associates and partners. The initiative continues to demonstrate T. Rowe Price's long-term support of business sustainability and community investment.

"Moonshot is another way that the T. Rowe Price Foundation supports bold, community-minded organizations that are building lasting solutions. We are proud to contribute to their growth as they foster innovation and sustainability in Baltimore and beyond," said Raymone Jackson, president of the T. Rowe Price Foundation.

"We're honored to collaborate with T. Rowe Price on their Moonshot initiative to support social entrepreneurs as they scale, attract investment and drive community-led change," said Jay Nwachu, president and CEO of Innovation Works and Ignite Capital. "These leaders are building enterprises that center on equity, resilience, and community, and we're committed to helping them grow their impact."

THE 2025 MOONSHOT PARTICIPANTS INCLUDE:

Trevor Pryce, founder of OVFX - A former NFL player turned media entrepreneur, Pryce operates a live-action animation and media studio in East Baltimore. His studio holds rights to original film, television and gaming IP, and has produced multiple Netflix series.

Sid Sharma, cofounder of Wild Bay - Sharma leads a fast-growing beverage company with expanding distribution capabilities that focuses on sustainability and health. Wild Bay Kombucha donates 1% of sales to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and offers beverages in eco-friendly packaging.

Nnadagi Isa, cofounder of Lor Tush - Lor Tush is redefining sustainable luxury with plant-based personal care products for the hospitality industry. Their eco-friendly essentials offer high-end hotels and resorts a blend of comfort and environmental responsibility.

Nicole Foster, founder and CEO of Sommos - Sommos is an artificial intelligence-powered storytelling platform that helps families preserve and share memories. Foster is a public health and legal expert.

Crystal I. Berger, founder of EBO - Berger, a former senior producer at FOX News, has launched two AI platforms that streamline media operations and vet talent using data analytics. Recognized by Forbes and Technical.ly, the Baltimore native is a leader in media innovation.

