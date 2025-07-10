Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Welcomes Adam Pritchett to Dealer Advisory Council

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Pritchett, CEO, Pacific Office Automation (POA), to its Dealer Advisory Council (DAC), effective July 1.

Pritchett has played a key role in POA's growth and regional expansion for more than 21 years. Most recently, as Regional Vice President of the Southwest Region, he led the market's growth from just $1million to more than $100 million in annual revenue. Pritchett's leadership, strategic insight and deep understanding of customer needs have made him an integral part of POA's continued success and a respected voice within the industry.

"Adam brings a wealth of experience in sales and operations, and his insights will be incredibly valuable as we continually refine our programs and strengthen how we support our dealer network," said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. "Since stepping into his leadership role at POA last October, we've been eager to engage him in this new capacity. His participation on the council not only reinforces our successful, long-standing partnership, it ensures that the voice of a large, national dealer is well represented as we shape future strategies."

Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta

POA has been helping organizations streamline operations and increase productivity since 1976. With a comprehensive portfolio that includes managed print services, intelligent information management, IT services and advanced print technology, POA works closely with Konica Minolta to provide scalable, secure and forward-thinking solutions. The companies share a common vision: delivering innovative, customer-focused technology solutions that drive real business results. The partnership is built on mutual trust, a commitment to service excellence and a shared passion for helping customers adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

"Our partnership with Konica Minolta is built on a shared commitment to putting the customer experience first, and joining the Dealer Advisory Council is a great opportunity to deepen that collaboration while helping to shape the future of our industry," said Adam Pritchett, CEO, Pacific Office Automation. "I was inspired to join this group for the opportunity to contribute to the strategic dialog around evolving customer needs, emerging technologies and shifting market dynamics. My goal is to bring actionable insights to the table that strengthen our collective impact and ensure the partnership between dealers and Konica Minolta remains one of the strongest in the industry."

Adam Pritchett, CEO, Pacific Office Automation

The DAC, composed of a diverse mix of small, medium and large independent dealers, serves as a vital liaison between Konica Minolta and its broader dealer community. Acting as the "voice of the dealer," the council provides ongoing input on education, sales support, pricing and more. This collaboration ensures Konica Minolta remains responsive to dealer needs, enhances its programs and promotions and strengthens relationships across its network in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

Pritchett will join Konica Minolta's 12-member DAC in person for the first time this November during The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican event in Belleair, Florida. In the meantime, he will regularly participate in calls that allow Konica Minolta to share early insights, gather feedback and receive guidance on how upcoming announcements may impact dealers.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Pacific Office Automation

Founded in 1976, Pacific Office Automation (POA) is a privately held office technology company headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon. With more than 1,450 employees and over 40 locations across 11 western states, POA is the largest independent office technology provider in the nation. We are committed to delivering custom office solutions, award-winning customer service, and state-of-the-art technology. Our comprehensive offerings include managed print services, enterprise-level IT services, software solutions, office equipment and unified communications, all designed to make technology work for you. Learn more at www.pacificoffice.com .

Konica Minolta Contact

Maggie Grande

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+1 551-500-2659

mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-welcomes-adam-pritchett-to-dealer-advisory-counci-1047411