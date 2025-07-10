Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Advances Second Phase of Ore Sorting Studies for the Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce the commencement of the second stage of laser-based ore sorting at the Company's Bralorne Gold Project located in British Columbia ("Bralorne"). This next testing stage will consist of a run of mine test-work program using full scale equipment allowing for a direct comparison to full scale production projections and evaluate performance under economic conditions including estimations of capital and operating expenditures required for system implementation.

A total of 400 kilograms of material from the Mustang Mine ("Mustang") has been shipped to Tomra's test centre in Wedel, Germany where it will undergo ore-sorter testing using multi-channel laser sorting technologies. The shipment consists of 200 kg of Mustang run of mine, 100 kg of Mustang core and 100 kg of Bralorne West core. This material is composed of mineralized veins, mineralized halo, and barren (non-gold bearing) wall rock. An even distribution of gold grade ranges was selected from representing dilution gold grades, low gold grades, medium gold grades, and high gold grades.

Tomra's patented multi-channel laser sorting technology utilizes a scattering effect of multiple laser beams to separate quartz vein from waste material. Quartz or quartz veins will appear as glowing crystals because quartz returns laser light over a larger area, while other materials will remain dark. The laser sorter is a gravity system, scanning both sides of the material with multiple characteristics processed simultaneously. The first phase of ore sorting at the Bralorne resulted in an increase of the average feed grade from 14.4 grams per tonne gold to a final sorted product grade of 27.8 grams per tonne gold, rejected between 35% and 55% of total rock mass as waste and achieved gold recoveries of between 95% and 99% indicating that Bralorne vein material is particularly well suited to the laser technique (see press release of February 26, 2025).

Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker, stated, "The purpose of this second ore-sorting study is to confirm the excellent results obtained in the preliminary study, utilizing run of mine material from active operational areas. Due to the obvious potential direct impact on project economics related to trucking and milling and the indirect impact of mining efficiencies we are fast-tracking this study as quickly as possible to unlock these benefits at Bralorne."

Upon completion of the ore sorter testing, samples will be for gold analysis by fire assay and multi-element analysis by four acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry. In addition, material that has been physically concentrated by the ore sorting process will be sent for mineral processing and metallurgical test work.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

