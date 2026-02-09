Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Intersects 52.2 g/t Au over 0.55 metres, within 19.15 g/t over 1.60 metres, from the 2025 Bralorne Gold Project Resource Conversion Program

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from the final 30 drill holes from late 2025, predominantly targeting dip and strike extensions in the major ore veins at its currently producing Mustang Mine.

Highlights from the final 30 drill holes include:

SB-2025-001 - 30.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 10.21 g/t Au over 1.75 m on the 101 Vein

SB-2025-001 - 20.70 g/t Au over 0.70 m within 8.75 g/t Au over 1.70 m on the 55 HW Vein

SB-2025-002 - 32.70 g/t Au over 0.65 m within 12.18 g/t Au over 1.75 m on the 101 Vein

SB-2025-002 - 24.40 g/t Au over 0.65 m within 9.41 g/t Au over 2.00 m on the 55 HW Vein

SB-2025-002 - 30.00 g/t Au over 0.60 m within 11.31 g/t Au over 1.85 m on the 55 Vein

SB-2025-003 - 12.90 g/t Au over 1.07 m within 6.78 g/t Au over 2.15 m on the 55 HW Vein

SB-2025-009 - 19.40 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 6.53 g/t Au over 2.10 m on the 55 HW Vein

SB-2025-010 - 33.60 g/t Au over 0.55 m within 15.76 g/t Au over 1.65 m on the 278 Vein

SB-2025-010 - 8.60 g/t Au over 0.60 m within 5.09 g/t Au over 1.65 m on the 55 HW Vein

SB-2025-011 - 9.78 g/t Au over 0.75 m within 5.40 g/t Au over 1.85 m on the 55 HW Vein

SB-2025-012 - 25.50 g/t Au over 0.65 m within 6.56 g/t Au over 2.55 m on the 55 HW Vein

SB-2025-013 - 36.20 g/t Au over 0.55 m within 10.61 g/t Au over 2.35 m on the 55 HW Vein

SB-2025-014 - 13.90 g/t Au over 0.75 m within 6.38 g/t Au over 2.15 m on the 55 HW Vein

UB-2025-022 - 52.20 g/t Au over 0.55 m within 19.15 g/t Au over 1.60 m on the BK Vein

UB-2025-023 - 13.10 g/t Au over 0.77 m within 8.49 g/t Au over 1.80 m on the Alhambra Vein

UB-2025-025 - 15.60 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 12.91 g/t Au over 2.15 m on the BK Vein

UB-2025-030 - 14.00 g/t Au over 0.54 m within 5.98 g/t Au over 1.55 m on the Alhambra Vein

UB-2025-030 - 13.80 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 5.75 g/t Au over 1.50 m on the BK Vein

UB-2025-034 - 26.90 g/t Au over 0.55 m within 10.26 g/t Au over 1.85 m on the Alhambra Vein

UB-2025-034 - 15.50 g/t Au over 0.65 m within 8.44 g/t Au over 1.25 m on the BK Vein

In 2025, a total of 35 underground diamond drill holes for 7,515 metres were completed from three drill bays in the Mustang underground, and a total of 15 surface diamond drill holes for 5,367 metres were completed from one drill pad at Bralorne West. The underground resource conversion drill program focused on infill drilling of the Alhambra, BK and BK-9870 Veins, while the surface drilling was focused on infill drilling Bralorne West's 101, 55 HW, 278, and 55 veins, all within the Mustang Mine. All 2025 diamond drilling assays have now been received and reported (see January 22, 2026 news release for previous 2025 drilling results).

Kyle Orr, Talisker's Vice President Exploration commented, "We're excited to see excellent high grade and consistent infill results from the remainder of our 2025 drilling, especially the Bralorne West zone veins, as our Mustang underground development actively advances towards that area. The new underground development will give us an even more efficient location for infill drilling of this zone as well as access to the veins for near-term grade control."

All drill holes in this release are located in the Mustang Mine and hosted in diorite intrusive and/or intermediate to felsic dyke. Major vein structures intersected are orogenic quartz-carbonate veins with banded sulfide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica - sericite ± mariposite alteration with disseminated sulfides.

Bralorne Gold Project - 2025 Diamond Drilling TopIntercepts Table Drill Hole Name From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Au

(g/t) Interpreted Structure SB-2025-001 255.80 256.60 0.80 0.27 Vein Halo SB-2025-001 256.60 257.10 0.50 0.55 Vein Halo SB-2025-001 257.10 257.70 0.60 2.27 101 Vein



SB-2025-001 257.70 258.35 0.65 1.92 101 Vein SB-2025-001 258.35 258.85 0.50 30.50 101 Vein SB-2025-001 341.00 341.50 0.50 0.49 55 HW Vein SB-2025-001 341.50 342.00 0.50 0.29 55 HW Vein SB-2025-001 342.00 342.70 0.70 20.70 55 HW Vein SB-2025-001 342.70 343.20 0.50 0.24 Vein Halo SB-2025-002 239.75 240.30 0.55 0.05 Vein Halo SB-2025-002 240.30 240.95 0.65 32.70 101 Vein SB-2025-002 240.95 241.50 0.55 0.06 Vein Halo SB-2025-002 327.20 327.90 0.70 0.11 Vein Halo SB-2025-002 327.90 328.50 0.60 0.36 55 HW Vein SB-2025-002 328.50 329.15 0.65 24.40 55 HW Vein SB-2025-002 329.15 329.90 0.75 3.66 55 HW Vein SB-2025-002 337.90 338.40 0.50 0.60 Vein Halo SB-2025-002 338.40 339.15 0.75 2.52 Vein Halo SB-2025-002 339.15 339.75 0.60 30.00 55 Vein SB-2025-002 339.75 340.25 0.50 2.07 55 Vein SB-2025-002 340.25 340.90 0.65 1.29 Vein Halo SB-2025-002 340.90 341.50 0.60 1.14 Vein Halo SB-2025-002 341.50 342.25 0.75 0.12 Vein Halo SB-2025-002 342.25 342.95 0.70 1.20 Vein Halo SB-2025-002 342.95 343.50 0.55 3.28 Vein Halo SB-2025-002 343.50 344.15 0.65 1.00 Vein Halo SB-2025-003 311.70 312.25 0.55 1.25 55 HW Vein SB-2025-003 312.25 312.78 0.53 0.18 55 HW Vein SB-2025-003 312.78 313.85 1.07 12.90 55 HW Vein SB-2025-003 313.85 314.40 0.55 0.70 Vein Halo SB-2025-003 314.40 315.50 1.10 2.13 Vein Halo SB-2025-004 342.85 343.35 0.5 11.20 55 Vein SB-2025-004 343.35 343.85 0.5 0.01 Vein Halo SB-2025-004 343.85 345.35 1.5 4.37 Vein Halo SB-2025-005 No Significant Results SB-2025-006 276.00 276.75 0.75 3.11 Vein Halo SB-2025-006 276.75 277.60 0.85 3.23 278 Vein SB-2025-006 277.60 278.15 0.55 9.22 Vein Halo SB-2025-007 291.70 292.20 0.50 1.51 278 Vein SB-2025-007 292.20 292.70 0.50 0.93 Vein Halo SB-2025-007 292.70 293.30 0.60 1.18 278 Vein SB-2025-008 291.90 292.40 0.50 0.44 Vein Halo SB-2025-008 292.40 292.93 0.53 2.07 278 Vein SB-2025-008 292.93 293.55 0.62 3.26 278 Vein SB-2025-009 327.35 327.90 0.55 5.42 Vein Halo SB-2025-009 327.90 328.40 0.50 1.62 55 HW Vein SB-2025-009 328.40 328.95 0.55 0.42 55 HW Vein SB-2025-009 328.95 329.45 0.50 19.40 55 HW Vein SB-2025-010 305.35 305.90 0.55 9.14 278 Vein SB-2025-010 305.90 306.45 0.55 33.60 278 Vein SB-2025-010 306.45 307.00 0.55 4.54 Vein Halo SB-2025-010 313.45 313.95 0.50 3.18 55 HW Vein SB-2025-010 313.95 314.50 0.55 2.99 55 HW Vein SB-2025-010 314.50 315.10 0.60 8.60 Vein Halo SB-2025-011 318.65 319.15 0.50 0.02 Vein Halo SB-2025-011 319.15 319.90 0.75 9.78 55 HW Vein SB-2025-011 319.90 320.50 0.60 4.42 55 HW Vein SB-2025-011 345.85 346.37 0.52 1.66 55 Vein SB-2025-011 346.37 346.90 0.53 8.45 55 Vein SB-2025-011 346.90 347.70 0.80 1.32 55 Vein SB-2025-011 347.70 348.35 0.65 5.24 55 Vein SB-2025-011 348.35 349.15 0.80 3.51 55 Vein SB-2025-011 349.15 349.65 0.50 6.88 55 Vein SB-2025-011 349.65 350.45 0.80 3.09 55 Vein SB-2025-012 308.50 309.45 0.95 0.03 Vein Halo SB-2025-012 309.45 310.10 0.65 25.50 55 HW Vein SB-2025-012 310.10 311.05 0.95 0.13 55 HW Vein SB-2025-013 333.10 333.75 0.65 3.72 55 HW Vein SB-2025-013 333.75 334.30 0.55 3.04 55 HW Vein SB-2025-013 334.30 334.90 0.60 1.54 55 HW Vein SB-2025-013 334.90 335.45 0.55 36.20 55 HW Vein SB-2025-014 322.30 323.00 0.70 0.95 Vein Halo SB-2025-014 323.00 323.70 0.70 3.75 55 HW Vein SB-2025-014 323.70 324.45 0.75 13.90 55 HW Vein SB-2025-015 No Significant Results UB-2025-021 166.45 167.10 0.65 7.49 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-021 167.10 167.65 0.55 3.17 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-021 167.65 168.30 0.65 8.68 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-021 168.30 168.80 0.50 8.64 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-022 181.40 181.90 0.50 2.60 Vein Halo UB-2025-022 181.90 182.45 0.55 1.14 Vein Halo UB-2025-022 182.45 183.00 0.55 52.20 BK Vein UB-2025-023 165.80 166.33 0.53 8.99 Vein Halo UB-2025-023 166.33 167.10 0.77 13.10 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-023 167.10 167.60 0.50 0.87 Vein Halo UB-2025-024 171.15 171.90 0.75 4.93 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-024 171.90 172.50 0.60 8.23 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-024 172.50 173.05 0.55 0.20 Vein Halo UB-2025-025 177.80 178.40 0.60 0.37 Vein Halo UB-2025-025 178.40 179.05 0.65 10.80 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-025 179.05 179.60 0.55 0.89 Vein Halo UB-2025-025 215.05 215.55 0.50 11.60 BK Vein UB-2025-025 215.55 216.05 0.50 15.60 BK Vein UB-2025-025 216.05 216.65 0.60 12.60 BK Vein UB-2025-025 216.65 217.20 0.55 12.00 BK Vein UB-2025-026 116.40 117.30 0.90 0.61 Vein Halo UB-2025-026 117.30 117.80 0.50 5.93 BK-9870 Vein UB-2025-026 117.80 118.30 0.50 5.08 BK-9870 Vein UB-2025-026 118.30 118.80 0.50 1.03 BK-9870 Vein UB-2025-026 118.80 119.30 0.50 0.27 BK-9870 Vein UB-2025-026 119.30 120.00 0.70 5.07 BK-9870 Vein UB-2025-027 73.25 73.75 0.50 1.69 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-027 73.75 74.50 0.75 1.31 Vein Halo UB-2025-027 74.50 75.00 0.50 3.22 Vein Halo UB-2025-028 74.06 75.00 0.94 1.29 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-028 75.00 75.57 0.57 13.80 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-028 75.57 76.10 0.53 1.55 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-029 No Significant Results UB-2025-030 87.15 87.65 0.50 0.82 Vein Halo UB-2025-030 87.65 88.16 0.51 2.56 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-030 88.16 88.70 0.54 14.00 Vein Halo UB-2025-030 185.25 185.75 0.50 1.14 Vein Halo UB-2025-030 185.75 186.25 0.50 13.80 BK Vein UB-2025-030 186.25 186.75 0.50 2.32 Vein Halo UB-2025-031 144.50 145.00 0.50 6.73 BK Vein UB-2025-031 145.00 145.50 0.50 6.15 Vein Halo UB-2025-031 145.50 146.00 0.50 0.77 BK Vein UB-2025-031 217.25 217.75 0.50 3.02 Vein Halo UB-2025-031 217.75 218.40 0.65 5.18 BK-9870 Vein UB-2025-031 218.40 219.00 0.60 2.53 Vein Halo UB-2025-032 206.90 207.95 1.05 2.14 BK-9870 Vein UB-2025-032 207.95 209.45 1.50 1.81 BK-9870 Vein UB-2025-032 209.45 210.50 1.05 7.33 BK-9870 Vein UB-2025-033 162.80 163.30 0.50 2.59 Vein Halo UB-2025-033 163.30 163.90 0.60 2.20 BK Vein UB-2025-033 163.90 164.40 0.50 1.57 Vein Halo UB-2025-034 107.50 108.00 0.50 1.64 Vein Halo UB-2025-034 108.00 108.50 0.50 2.48 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-034 108.50 109.30 0.80 3.68 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-034 109.30 109.85 0.55 26.90 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-034 109.85 110.40 0.55 2.63 Vein Halo UB-2025-034 167.65 168.25 0.60 0.03 Vein Halo UB-2025-034 168.25 168.90 0.65 15.50 BK Vein UB-2025-034 168.90 169.50 0.60 0.79 Vein Halo UB-2025-034 168.90 169.50 0.60 0.76 Duplicate UB-2025-035 117.35 117.85 0.50 0.17 Vein Halo UB-2025-035 117.85 118.45 0.60 6.19 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-035 118.45 119.00 0.55 2.72 Vein Halo Note: the bolded assay samples in this table have been used for the composite assay values and intervals reported in the Highlights section above and in the cross-section intercept labels below. True thickness of structures in this release may range from 42% to 95% of the apparent thicknesses.

Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Collar Locations Table (values rounded to nearest meter) Drill Hole Name UTM Easting UTM Northing Elevation (m) SB-2025-001 513754 5624989 1246 SB-2025-002 513755 5624989 1246 SB-2025-003 513756 5624988 1246 SB-2025-004 513756 5624989 1246 SB-2025-005 513757 5624989 1246 SB-2025-006 513757 5624988 1246 SB-2025-007 513758 5624990 1246 SB-2025-008 513758 5624991 1246 SB-2025-009 513758 5624990 1246 SB-2025-010 513755 5624991 1246 SB-2025-011 513756 5624992 1246 SB-2025-012 513756 5624991 1246 SB-2025-013 513755 5624992 1246 SB-2025-014 513755 5624992 1247 SB-2025-015 513755 5624992 1246 UB-2025-021 513363 5625291 1086 UB-2025-022 513363 5625291 1086 UB-2025-023 513364 5625291 1086 UB-2025-024 513364 5625291 1086 UB-2025-025 513362 5625291 1086 UB-2025-026 513323 5625353 1106 UB-2025-027 513324 5625353 1106 UB-2025-028 513323 5625353 1107 UB-2025-029 513322 5625353 1106 UB-2025-030 513322 5625353 1106 UB-2025-031 513322 5625353 1105 UB-2025-032 513322 5625352 1106 UB-2025-033 513323 5625352 1106 UB-2025-034 513323 5625352 1104 UB-2025-035 513323 5625352 1104

Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Collar Orientations Table (negative dip points down from the horizontal) Drill Hole Name Azimuth (o- Dip (o- Total Depth (m) SB-2025-001 227.00 -47.00 374.00 SB-2025-002 222.80 -45.50 431.00 SB-2025-003 211.00 -46.50 410.00 SB-2025-004 211.00 -49.00 366.00 SB-2025-005 197.00 -49.50 327.00 SB-2025-006 190.00 -46.50 322.00 SB-2025-007 189.00 -49.50 321.00 SB-2025-008 184.00 -50.00 335.00 SB-2025-009 201.00 -55.00 372.00 SB-2025-010 204.00 -49.00 342.00 SB-2025-011 202.00 -52.00 360.00 SB-2025-012 197.00 -46.00 325.00 SB-2025-013 213.00 -53.50 372.00 SB-2025-014 215.00 -47.50 366.00 SB-2025-015 219.50 -47.50 347.00 UB-2025-021 343.00 -21.00 210.00 UB-2025-022 347.00 -13.50 219.00 UB-2025-023 356.00 -13.00 222.00 UB-2025-024 358.00 -18.00 250.15 UB-2025-025 324.25 -20.00 264.00 UB-2025-026 325.00 24.00 160.00 UB-2025-027 338.00 34.00 150.00 UB-2025-028 313.00 37.00 141.00 UB-2025-029 278.00 30.00 150.00 UB-2025-030 293.00 16.00 228.00 UB-2025-031 310.00 -2.00 240.00 UB-2025-032 295.00 20.00 225.00 UB-2025-033 299.00 17.00 225.00 UB-2025-034 304.00 -18.00 240.00 UB-2025-035 304.50 -24.85 237.00

Complete collar coordinates with collar orientations, and all gold assay results from 2025 drill holes are available on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

lindsay.dunlop@taliskerresources.com

+1 647 274 8975

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Orr, P.Geo., Talisker's Vice President Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Orr is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.



About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core in this new release from the Bralorne Gold Project was drilled in NQ size (47.6mm) or HQ size (63.5mm). Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 150 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 10% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Actlabs performs sample preparation and analyses in Kamloops, British Columbia. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven, crushing of the sample up to 80% passing 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 1,000 g split to 95% passing 105 microns (ACT code RX1+1000). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ACT code 1A2-50-ORE). Gold assay technique 1A2-50-ORE has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ACT method 1A3-50) which has an upper detection limit of 10,000 ppm Au. Where asymmetrically distributed native gold mineralization is observed by the core logging geologist, a "cut-line" may be drawn along the length of the core to guide the core cutter to evenly bisect that mineralization thereby helping to ensure a representative sample. Where no sample cut line is drawn by the geologist the standard procedure is to preserve the oriented core "backside line" or "bottom of hole" mark in the core box. Some core intervals in this release were sampled by taking ¾ of the volume (½ core + ¼ core of the same interval), thereby leave a ¼ representative sample in the box. Duplicates were sampled by taking a ½ core primary sample, and removing the remaining ½ core to be used as the duplicate sample, thereby leaving no representative sample in the box. A photo archive exists for all core from before sampling.



Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

