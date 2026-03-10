Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Announces Closing of Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $52.1 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$52,100,000 from the sale of 26,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $2.00 per Unit (the "Offering Price") and a partial exercise of the over-allotment option (the "Over Allotment Option") for 625,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") acted as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of itself and A.G.P. Canada Investments ULC, the other member of the syndicate (collectively with Red Cloud, the "Underwriters"). All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $2.70 at any time on or before March 10, 2028. The Company will use reasonable commercial efforts to list the Warrants for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the continued advancement of the Company's flagship Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia, as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital.

In accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), 5,071,431 Units were issued to Canadian purchasers pursuant to the "listed issuer financing" exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The remaining Units sold under the Offering were issued (i) on a private placement basis pursuant to exemption from the prospects requirements in Canada under NI 45-106 and (ii) in offshore jurisdictions to purchasers outside of Canada pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirements in Canada available under OSC Rule 72-503. The securities issuable from Units sold to Canadian purchasers pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are immediately freely tradeable in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation, while the Common Shares and Warrants issuable from the sale of Units under other prospectus exemptions in Canada are subject to a four month hold period.

Certain insiders of the Company subscribed for Units pursuant to the Offering. Participation by such insiders in the Offering was considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with such insiders' participation in the Offering in reliance on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. A material change report in connection with the Offering will be filed less than 21 days in advance of the closing of the Offering, which the Company deemed reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing opportunities and complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

There is an amended and restated offering document (the "Amended Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.taliskerresources.com.

The closing of the Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, Talisker's intention to list the Warrants for trading on the TSX, and the final approval of the Offering from the TSX. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.