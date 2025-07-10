Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
WKN: A2JFPL | ISIN: LT0000131872 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
10.07.25 | 17:35
1,053 Euro
-0,24 % -0,003
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2025 15:48 Uhr
38 Leser
AB Novaturas: Novaturas announces decision by the Bank of Lithuania

The Financial Market Supervision Committee of the Bank of Lithuania has issued a decision to publicly disclose that AB Novaturas submitted its audited annual financial statements later than required by law. It is noted that the reports were submitted on June 9, 2025.

According to the Bank of Lithuania, under the Law on Consolidated Financial Reporting by Groups of Undertakings and the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, financial statements must be published and submitted to the supervisory authority no later than four months after the end of the financial year.

Novaturas had previously announced that the publication of its audited financial statements for 2024 was postponed due to objective reasons - the preparation and audit processes took longer than anticipated, as the company aimed to ensure the quality and accuracy of the reports. It is important to note that these extended procedures, related to prior periods, had no impact on the results for 2024.

The Bank of Lithuania also emphasized that there is no evidence the delay had any significant adverse impact on third parties or the company itself, nor that the breach posed a risk to the stability or reliability of the financial market. Furthermore, Novaturas acknowledged the breach in written explanations and has already rectified the issue - a factor considered as a mitigating circumstance.

The company submitted and published its 2024 financial statements to the supervisory authority on June 9, 2025.

About the company

The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for more than 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to audited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

For more information:
Darius Undzenas
CFO
+370 678 05749


