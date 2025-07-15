Anzeige
WKN: A2JFPL | ISIN: LT0000131872
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2025 15:12 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB Novaturas: Novaturas announces changes in CFO position

Novaturas Group has announced a change within its management team. As of July 15, Darius Undzenas will step down from his role as Chief Financial Officer. The company is currently searching for a new candidate to assume the role.

"We are grateful to Darius for his significant contribution during a particularly important period for the company. This year, Novaturas has entered a new stage: we have attracted a strong strategic investor, completed the first stage of the transaction, and are now implementing the second. This opens up new opportunities for synergy and strengthens our prospects for market leadership as a group.

We are in search of a new CFO who will oversee financial operations across our companies in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. We respect Darius's decision to pursue his career outside the organization and sincerely wish him every success," said Kristijonas Kaikaris, CEO of Novaturas.

Until the recruitment process is complete, CFO responsibilities will be temporarily assumed by Aukse Kriauciunaite, the company's Senior Financial Controller. She has extensive international experience in financial accounting and reporting, tax advisory, and various areas of financial management. A. Kriauciunaite has previously served as Novaturas interim CFO.

About the company

Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for more than 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to audited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

For more information:
Aukse Kriauciunaite
Interim CFO
+370 630 37367


