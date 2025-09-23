Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JFPL | ISIN: LT0000131872 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
23.09.25 | 11:57
1,135 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVATURAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVATURAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1001,17011:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2025 09:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB Novaturas: Ieva Galvydiene appointed CEO of Novaturas Group

The Baltic tour operator Novaturas Group has announced a change in leadership team. Effective from October 15, the company's current Chief Commercial Officer, Ieva Galvydiene, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. She will succeed Kristijonas Kaikaris, who is continuing his career in the IT sector.

"We are pleased with Ieva's professional growth story - she joined Novaturas back in 2006 as a travel sales manager and over nearly 20 years has grown into a top-level management professional. We expect her long-standing experience within the company and the tourism industry to strengthen sales, expansion, and the company's position in the Baltic region, while creating more value for clients, partners, and shareholders. We would also like to thank Kristijonas for his work and the results achieved over the past few challenging years for the tourism sector," said Gediminas Almantas, Chairman of the Board of Novaturas Group.

"I thank the Board for their trust - I take over leadership of Novaturas at an exciting time, when we see a changed competitive environment in the market and are actively working with our new strategic investor, Neset Kockar, seeking synergies with his portfolio of businesses," said Ieva Galvydiene.

For the past five years, Galvydiene has served as Chief Commercial Officer of Novaturas Group. Previously, she headed the company's Aviation and Sales divisions in Lithuania and coordinated sales across other markets.

"I leave Novaturas having accomplished the goals I set for myself - to strengthen the company's financial capabilities and market position. This year we attracted a strategic investor, optimized our travel program - and these steps have already started to deliver positive results. Now I am returning to continue my career in the IT sector, which I know and value deeply," said Kristijonas Kaikaris.

Kaikaris has held the position of CEO of Novaturas since December 2023.

About the company

The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for more than 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to audited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. In spring 2025, the company attracted a strategic investor - Turkish tourism entrepreneur and investor Neset Kockar, who manages international businesses in aviation, real estate, tourism, and other sectors. This strengthened the company's financial position and opened opportunities to leverage synergies with Kockar's portfolio of businesses.

For more information:
Aukse Kriauciunaite
Interim CFO
+370 630 37367


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.