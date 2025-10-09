AB Novaturas: Clarification regarding incorrect information circulated in Turkish media

In response to incorrect reports in the Turkish media regarding an investigation in Turkey that mentioned Novaturas shareholder Mr. Neset Kockar, we would like to clarify that the information published in the media is false. According to the lawyers (https://www.turizmekonomi.com/anex-nese-kockar-serbest-olayla-ilgimiz-yok), this investigation is not related to Mr. Neset Kockar, who holds 23.2 percent of the company's shares. As officially stated by the lawyers, the investigation concerns earlier transactions of the hotel that took place while the property was still owned by its previous owner, Mr. Ismail Lepiev (Prince Group), i.e before it was acquired by Adali Otelcilik, a subsidiary of the ANEX Group. We confirm that neither the activities of Novaturas nor its shareholder are linked to any violations.

About the company

The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for more than 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to audited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.



