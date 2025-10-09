Anzeige
WKN: A2JFPL | ISIN: LT0000131872 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
09.10.25 | 10:44
1,173 Euro
-3,10 % -0,038
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2025 07:36 Uhr
34 Leser
AB Novaturas: Clarification regarding incorrect information circulated in Turkish media

In response to incorrect reports in the Turkish media regarding an investigation in Turkey that mentioned Novaturas shareholder Mr. Neset Kockar, we would like to clarify that the information published in the media is false. According to the lawyers (https://www.turizmekonomi.com/anex-nese-kockar-serbest-olayla-ilgimiz-yok), this investigation is not related to Mr. Neset Kockar, who holds 23.2 percent of the company's shares. As officially stated by the lawyers, the investigation concerns earlier transactions of the hotel that took place while the property was still owned by its previous owner, Mr. Ismail Lepiev (Prince Group), i.e before it was acquired by Adali Otelcilik, a subsidiary of the ANEX Group. We confirm that neither the activities of Novaturas nor its shareholder are linked to any violations.

About the company
The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for more than 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to audited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

For more information:
Aukse Kriauciunaite
Interim CFO
+370 630 37367


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.