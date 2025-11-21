AB Novaturas: Announcement Regarding the Progress of the Second Transaction Stage with Strategic Investor and Status of Investor's Applications to Competition Authorities

As previously disclosed in early September, Novaturas Group informed that the parties to the second transaction stage, who had planned to complete the second stage by autumn, after which strategic investor Neset Kockar would have increased his shareholding to approximately 33%, terminated the transaction at that time while continuing new negotiations regarding the acquisition of an additional share package. The Company has now been informed that negotiations regarding the second transaction stage have been discontinued.

Novaturas Group also reminds that, as previously announced, the Lithuanian, Latvian, and Estonian Competition Authorities have initiated formal proceedings following investor Neset Kockar's applications regarding the potential acquisition of an additional share package in Novaturas, which are ongoing. Decisions in all countries are expected by the end of Q1 2026.



The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for more than 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to audited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

