AB Novaturas: Unaudited 12-Month Results of the Novaturas Group for 2025

The AB Novaturas group (hereinafter - the "Novaturas Group") generated EUR 168 million in consolidated revenue for the 12 months of 2025 according to unaudited data, i.e. 16.1 percent less than in the same period of 2024.

Despite lower revenue volumes, the Novaturas Group's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was positive and reached EUR 420 thousand, which is 107 percent more compared to the same period in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 420 thousand, 194 percent more than in the same period of 2024.

During the reporting period, the Novaturas Group recorded EUR 1.2 million in net loss, i.e. the loss decreased by 39 percent compared to the same period of 2024 (excluding the one-off non-cash write-off related to goodwill impairment of EUR 5.7 million accounted in 2024).

Main Unaudited Financial Indicators of the Novaturas Group for 2025 and Comparison

Financial indicators (thousand EUR): 2025

(audited) 2024 Change Revenues 168,483 200,878 -16.1% Gross profit 19,650 20,742 -5.3% EBITDA 420 (6,132) 106.8% Adjusted EBITDA 420 (449) 193.6% Net profit (loss) (1,169) (7,604) 84.6%

Comments of AB Novaturas CEO Ieva Galvydiene:

In 2025, we continued to operate in conditions of intense competition and excess travel supply. However, our priority was clear - to increase profitability. We intentionally reduced volumes and optimized the travel program, which led to a decline in revenue and the number of travellers carried, but allowed us to improve margins and operational efficiency. We reduced volumes on loss-making routes and focused more on higher-margin destinations, leveraging the wide variety of destinations offered by Novaturas. This resulted in a positive annual EBITDA. We had higher expectations for the end of the year, but the increased supply across the market during the autumn season put pressure on prices, and the disruptions at Vilnius Airport related to illegal cross-border activity involving unmanned balloons reduced last-minute travel demand - all of this limited the result.

About the Novaturas Group

The Novaturas Group is a tour operator with more than 25 years of experience, offering the widest range of destinations in the Baltic States. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide.

The Novaturas Group consists of AB Novaturas, SIA Novatours, Novatours OÜ, and UAB Aviaturas ir partneriai.

According to unaudited data, in 2025 the Novaturas Group recorded EUR 168 million in revenue and served 191 thousand passengers in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

Attached:

AB Novaturas consolidated interim financial statements for the 12-month period ended 31 December 2025 (unaudited).

Aukse Kriauciunaite

CFO

+370 630 37367