Conagra Brands, Inc.: Conagra Brands Reports Fourth Quarter Results

CHICAGO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal year 2025, which ended on May 25, 2025. All comparisons are against the prior-year fiscal period, unless otherwise noted.

Highlights

Fourth quarter: Reported net sales decreased 4.3%; organic net sales decreased 3.5% Reported operating margin was 11.5%; adjusted operating margin was 13.8% Reported diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter was $0.53; adjusted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 8.2% to $0.56

Full year fiscal 2025: Reported net sales decreased 3.6%; organic net sales decreased 2.9% Reported operating margin increased 467 basis points to 11.8%; adjusted operating margin decreased 188 basis points to 14.1% Reported diluted EPS for fiscal 2025 increased 233.3% to $2.40; adjusted EPS decreased 13.9% to $2.30

The company is providing fiscal 2026 guidance to reflect: Organic net sales growth of (1)% to 1% compared to fiscal 2025 Adjusted operating margin between ~11.0% and ~11.5% Adjusted EPS between $1.70 and $1.85



CEO Perspective

Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, commented, "I'm proud of the Conagra team for their hard work throughout fiscal 2025 as we navigated an environment that proved to be more challenging than we anticipated. We entered the year focused on returning volume to growth and delivered consistent progress through the first half. This resulted in a return to absolute volume growth in domestic retail in the second quarter, best-in-class market share performance, and first half EPS in line with our plan. While the second half was impacted by higher than expected inflation, foreign exchange headwinds, and supply constraints, our long-term value creation strategy remains unchanged."

He continued, "In fiscal 2026, we expect elevated inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty to persist but remain focused on proactively managing the business by investing in our high-potential frozen and snacks domains, prioritizing volume strength, and further enhancing supply chain resiliency while continuing disciplined cost management and focus on cash flow. We believe that these actions will enable Conagra to deliver sustainable growth and stronger margins over time, creating meaningful long-term value for our stakeholders."

Total Company Fourth Quarter Results

In the quarter, reported net sales decreased 4.3% to $2.8 billion reflecting:

a 3.5% decrease in organic net sales;

a 0.6% decrease from the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange; and

a 0.2% decrease from the unfavorable impact of M&A.

The 3.5% decrease in organic net sales was driven by a 1.0% negative impact from price/mix and a 2.5% decrease in volume, primarily due to lower consumption trends. In the quarter, the company gained volume share in categories including frozen desserts, microwave popcorn, refrigerated whipped topping, and pudding.

Gross profit decreased 12.1% to $707 million in the quarter and adjusted gross profit decreased 10.7% to $717 million versus the prior year as productivity was more than offset by lower net sales, the negative impact of cost of goods sold inflation, and unfavorable operating leverage. Gross margin decreased 228 basis points to 25.4% in the quarter, and adjusted gross margin decreased 184 basis points to 25.8%.

Selling, general, and administrative expense (SG&A), which includes advertising and promotional expense (A&P), decreased 17.2% to $333 million in the quarter and adjusted SG&A, which includes A&P, decreased 10.8% to $333 million primarily due to lower incentive compensation compared to the prior year quarter. A&P decreased 14.7% to $62 million compared to the prior year quarter.

Net interest expense was $102 million in the quarter. Compared to the prior-year period, net interest expense decreased 2.8% or $3 million due to a reduction in total debt.

The average diluted share count in the quarter was 480 million shares.

In the quarter, net income attributable to Conagra Brands was $256 million, or $0.53 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Conagra Brands was $270 million, or $0.56 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA, which includes equity method investment earnings and pension and postretirement non-service income, was $544 million in the quarter.

Total Company Fiscal 2025 Results

For the full fiscal year, net sales decreased 3.6% to $11.6 billion reflecting:

a 2.9% decrease in organic net sales;

a 0.4% decrease from the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange; and

a 0.3% decrease from the unfavorable impact of M&A.

For the full fiscal year, gross profit decreased 9.9% to $3.0 billion and adjusted gross profit decreased 10.4% to $3.0 billion as higher productivity was more than offset by lower net sales, the negative impact of cost of goods sold inflation, and unfavorable operating leverage. Gross margin decreased 180 basis points to 25.9% and adjusted gross margin decreased 194 basis points to 25.7%.

For the full fiscal year, EPS increased 233.3% to $2.40 primarily due to wrapping non-cash goodwill and brand impairment charges in the prior year, and adjusted EPS decreased 13.9% to $2.30.

Grocery & Snacks Segment Fourth Quarter Results

Net sales for the Grocery & Snacks segment decreased 2.1% to $1.2 billion in the quarter, reflecting:

a 3.3% decrease in organic net sales; and

a 1.2% increase from the favorable impact of M&A.

The decrease in organic net sales was driven by a price/mix decrease of 1.7% of and a volume decrease of 1.6%.

Operating profit for the segment increased 19.6% to $210 million in the quarter and adjusted operating profit decreased 11.7% to $226 million as higher productivity and lower SG&A were more than offset by lower net sales and the negative impact cost of goods sold inflation. In addition, we wrapped a $7 million net benefit from insurance proceeds in the prior year related to lost sales from our fiscal 2023 canned meat recall.

Refrigerated & Frozen Segment Fourth Quarter Results

Reported and organic net sales for the Refrigerated & Frozen segment decreased 4.4% to $1.1 billion in the quarter driven by a price/mix decrease of 2.3% and a volume decrease of 2.1%.

Operating profit for the segment was $127 million and adjusted operating profit decreased 10.1% to $171 million as higher productivity and lower SG&A were more than offset by lower net sales and the negative impact of cost of goods sold inflation.

International Segment Fourth Quarter Results

Net sales for the International segment decreased 13.8% to $230 million in the quarter, reflecting:

a 7.3% decrease from the unfavorable impact of M&A;

a 7.3% decrease from the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange; and

a 0.8% increase in organic net sales.

On an organic net sales basis, price/mix increased 4.7% and volume decreased 3.9%.

Operating profit for the segment increased 35.6% to $35 million in the quarter and adjusted operating profit increased 22.7% to $35 million as higher productivity and lower SG&A more than offset the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange and the negative impact of cost of goods sold inflation.

Foodservice Segment Fourth Quarter Results

Net sales for the Foodservice segment decreased 4.0% to $280 million in the quarter, reflecting:

a 4.3% decrease in organic net sales; and

a 0.3% increase from the favorable impact of M&A.

The decrease in organic net sales was driven by a price/mix increase of 3.3% and a volume decrease of 7.6%.

Operating profit and adjusted operating profit for the segment decreased 20.8% to $32 million in the quarter as higher productivity was more than offset by lower net sales, the negative impact of cost of goods sold inflation, and unfavorable operating leverage.

Other Fourth Quarter Items

Corporate expenses decreased 2.2% to $82 million in the quarter and adjusted corporate expense decreased 6.7% to $78 million in the quarter driven by lower incentive compensation compared to the prior year quarter.

Pension and post-retirement non-service income was $17 million in the quarter compared to $12 million of income in the prior-year period. The increase was due to a non-cash settlement gain recognized in connection with our purchase of an annuity contract with a third-party insurance provider. Adjusted pension and post-retirement non-service income increased $3 million to $4 million in the quarter.

In the quarter, equity method investment earnings increased 23.4% to $57 million and adjusted equity method investment earnings increased 30.9% to $61 million driven by the results from the company's joint venture, Ardent Mills, reflecting improved commodity revenue, partially offset by continued lower volume trends as seen throughout the industry.

In the quarter, the effective tax rate was 12.7% compared to 5.8% in the prior-year. The adjusted effective tax rate was 22.3% compared to 21.1% in the prior-year period.

In the quarter, the company paid a dividend of $0.35 per share.

Cash Flow and Debt Update

For the full fiscal year, the company generated $1.7 billion in net cash flows from operating activities compared to $2.0 billion in the prior year period. Capital expenditures were $389 million compared to $388 million in the prior year period, and free cash flow was $1.3 billion compared to $1.6 billion in the prior year. Dividends paid increased 1.5% versus the prior year to $669 million.

The company ended the year with net debt of $8.0 billion, representing a 4.4% reduction in net debt versus the prior year, resulting in a 3.6x net leverage ratio at fiscal year-end.

Dividend Update

The company announced on July 9, 2025 that its Board of Directors had approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.35 per share of Conagra common stock which will be paid on August 28, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 30, 2025, reflecting an annualized dividend rate of $1.40 per share.

Outlook

The company is providing the following guidance for fiscal 2026:

Organic net sales growth of (1)% to 1% compared to fiscal 2025

Adjusted operating margin between ~11.0% and ~11.5%

Adjusted EPS between $1.70 and $1.85

Interest expense of approximately $400MM

Equity earnings contribution of approximately $200MM

Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 23%

Pension income of approximately $25MM

Capital expenditures of approximately $450MM

Free cash flow conversion of ~90%

Net leverage ratio of approximately 3.85x

The 53rd week is expected to add $0.05 to adjusted EPS

The company also expects cost of goods sold inflation to continue at an elevated level into fiscal 2026. Guidance anticipates core inflation to be approximately 4%. In addition, the company expects an impact to fiscal 2026 from previously announced U.S. tariffs. While the tariff situation remains fluid, guidance contemplates a 50% tariff rate on imported tin plate steel and aluminum, a 30% rate on limited imports from China, and a 10% reciprocal rate on imports from certain other countries. Combined, these tariffs are expected to increase cost of goods sold by approximately 3% annually, prior to mitigating actions including accelerated cost savings initiatives, sourcing alternatives, and targeted pricing actions. Taken together, the company expects total cost of goods sold inflation of approximately 7%.

The inability to predict the amount and timing of the impacts of foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures, and other items impacting comparability makes a detailed reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures impracticable. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of these items, which could be material to future results. Please see the end of this release for more information.

Items Affecting Comparability of EPS

The following are included in the $0.53 diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 (EPS amounts are rounded and after tax). Please see the reconciliation schedules at the end of this release for additional details.

Approximately $0.09 per diluted share of net expense related to brand impairment charges

Approximately $0.06 per diluted share of net benefit related to a valuation allowance adjustment

Approximately $0.02 per diluted share of net benefit related to anticipated legal matter recoveries

Approximately $0.02 per diluted share of net expense related to restructuring plans

Approximately $0.02 per diluted share of net benefit related to a pension settlement gain

Approximately $0.01 per diluted share of net expense related to corporate hedging derivative losses

Approximately $0.01 per diluted share of net expense related to Ardent Mills restructuring activities

The following are included in the $1.18 of diluted loss per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (EPS amounts are rounded and after tax). Please see the reconciliation schedules at the end of this release for additional details.

Approximately $1.77 per diluted share of net expense related to goodwill and brand impairment charges

Approximately $0.06 per diluted share of net expense related to restructuring plans

Approximately $0.02 per diluted share of net benefit related to a pension valuation adjustment

Approximately $0.01 per diluted share of net benefit related to corporate hedging derivative gains

Approximately $0.01 per diluted share of net benefit related to fire related insurance recoveries

Please note that certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

Discussion of Results and Outlook

Conagra Brands will issue pre-recorded remarks prior to hosting a live Q&A conference call and webcast at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time today to discuss the company's results and outlook. The live audio webcast Q&A conference call, pre-recorded remarks, transcript of the pre-recorded remarks, and presentation slides will be available on www.conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. The Q&A conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 for participants in the U.S. and 1-412-902-6506 for all other participants and using passcode 5130344. Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the call start time. A replay of the Q&A conference call will be available on www.conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations until July 10, 2026.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's ®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2025 net sales of nearly $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com .

Conagra Brands, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions) (unaudited)





FOURTH QUARTER





Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirteen Weeks Ended









May 25, 2025

May 26, 2024

Percent Change

Net sales

$ 2,781.8

$ 2,905.9

(4.3) %

Cost of goods sold



2,074.6



2,101.0

(1.3) %

Gross profit

$ 707.2

$ 804.9

(12.1) %

Selling, general and administrative expenses



333.0



402.1

(17.2) %

Goodwill impairment charges



-



526.5

(100.0) %

Other intangible asset impairment charges



53.2



430.2

(87.6) %

Loss on divestitures



-



2.2

(100.0) %

Operating profit (loss)

$ 321.0

$ (556.1)

N/A

Pension and postretirement non-service income



16.6



12.4

33.7 %

Interest expense, net



101.8



104.7

(2.8) %

Equity method investment earnings



57.4



46.6

23.4 %

Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 293.2

$ (601.8)

N/A

Income tax (benefit) expense



37.2



(34.6)

N/A

Net income (loss)

$ 256.0

$ (567.2)

N/A

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



-



0.1

(100.0) %

Net income (loss) attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.

$ 256.0

$ (567.3)

N/A





















Earnings (loss) per share - basic

















Net income (loss) attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.

$ 0.54

$ (1.18)

N/A

Weighted average shares outstanding



478.2



478.8

(0.1) %





















Earnings (loss) per share - diluted

















Net income (loss) attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.

$ 0.53

$ (1.18)

N/A

Weighted average share and share equivalents outstanding1



479.5



478.8

0.1 %





1 In Q4 FY24, we reported a GAAP net loss. In periods when we recognize a net loss, we exclude the impact of outstanding stock awards from the diluted loss per share calculation, as their inclusion would have an anti-dilutive effect. The weighted average diluted share count was 480 million shares.

Conagra Brands, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in millions) (unaudited)





FISCAL YEAR





Fifty-

Two Weeks Ended

Fifty-

Two Weeks Ended









May 25, 2025

May 26, 2024

Percent Change

Net sales

$ 11,612.8

$ 12,050.9

(3.6) %

Cost of goods sold



8,609.3



8,717.5

(1.2) %

Gross profit

$ 3,003.5

$ 3,333.4

(9.9) %

Selling, general and administrative expenses



1,537.3



1,487.5

3.3 %

Goodwill impairment charges



-



526.5

(100.0) %

Other intangible asset impairment charges



72.1



430.2

(83.3) %

Loss on divestitures



29.5



36.4

(18.9) %

Operating profit

$ 1,364.6

$ 852.8

60.0 %

Pension and postretirement non-service income



25.9



10.3

151.1 %

Interest expense, net



416.7



430.5

(3.2) %

Equity method investment earnings



182.4



177.6

2.7 %

Income before income taxes

$ 1,156.2

$ 610.2

89.5 %

Income tax expense



3.7



262.5

(98.6) %

Net income

$ 1,152.5

$ 347.7

231.4 %

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



0.1



0.5

(88.5) %

Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.

$ 1,152.4

$ 347.2

231.9 %





















Earnings per share - basic

















Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.

$ 2.41

$ 0.73

230.1 %

Weighted average shares outstanding



478.3



478.6

(0.1) %





















Earnings per share - diluted

















Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.

$ 2.40

$ 0.72

233.3 %

Weighted average share and share equivalents outstanding



479.7



480.0

(0.1) %



Conagra Brands, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) (unaudited)





May 25, 2025

May 26, 2024 ASSETS



















Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 68.0

$ 77.7 Receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3.6 and $3.0



770.0



871.8 Inventories



2,048.3



1,981.5 Prepaids and other current assets



90.6



85.0 Current assets held for sale



94.1



133.5 Total current assets



3,071.0



3,149.5 Property, plant and equipment



6,574.1



6,314.3 Less: Accumulated depreciation



(3,738.2)



(3,493.3) Property, plant and equipment, net



2,835.9



2,821.0 Goodwill



10,501.9



10,325.9 Brands, trademarks and other intangibles, net



2,421.1



2,484.8 Other assets



1,571.0



1,430.1 Noncurrent assets held for sale



533.0



651.0



$ 20,933.9

$ 20,862.3 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities











Notes payable

$ 804.7

$ 928.4 Current installments of long-term debt



1,028.8



20.3 Accounts and other payables



1,590.1



1,493.7 Accrued payroll



146.0



193.3 Other accrued liabilities



744.7



588.6 Current liabilities held for sale



2.7



17.5 Total current liabilities



4,317.0



3,241.8 Senior long-term debt, excluding current installments



6,234.1



7,492.6 Deferred income taxes



810.3



1,024.2 Other noncurrent liabilities



639.6



587.6 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale



0.2



4.8 Total liabilities



12,001.2



12,351.0 Common stockholders' equity











Common stock of $5 par value, authorized 1,200,000,000 shares; issued 584,219,229



2,921.2



2,921.2 Additional paid-in capital



2,347.2



2,363.2 Retained earnings



6,759.1



6,276.3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



16.3



(35.5) Less treasury stock, at cost, common shares 106,846,304 and 106,050,133



(3,111.1)



(3,084.8) Total Conagra Brands common stockholders' equity



8,932.7



8,440.4 Noncontrolling interests



-



70.9 Total stockholders' equity



8,932.7



8,511.3



$ 20,933.9

$ 20,862.3

Conagra Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (unaudited)



Fifty-Two Weeks Ended

Fifty-Two Weeks Ended



May 25, 2025

May 26, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 1,152.5

$ 347.7 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



390.2



400.9 Asset impairment charges



177.0



1,035.5 Equity method investment earnings less than (in excess of) distributions



(22.1)



74.0 Stock-settled share-based payments expense



41.5



30.8 Contributions to pension plans



(11.9)



(12.2) Pension benefit



(19.6)



(0.6) Other items



7.1



16.4 Change in operating assets and liabilities excluding effects of business acquisitions

and dispositions:











Receivables



173.8



77.2 Inventories



(35.6)



131.9 Deferred income taxes and income taxes payable, net



(224.0)



(81.1) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(0.9)



(2.2) Accounts and other payables



49.6



(22.7) Accrued payroll



(45.9)



29.7 Other accrued liabilities



(0.9)



(20.0) Litigation receivables, net of recoveries



(67.1)



(14.7) Litigation accruals, net of payments



128.2



25.0 Net cash flows from operating activities



1,691.9



2,015.6 Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant and equipment



(389.3)



(388.1) Sale of property, plant and equipment



3.4



0.8 Purchase of marketable securities



-



(10.3) Sale of marketable securities



-



10.3 Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired



(230.6)



- Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash divested



76.8



- Proceeds from insurance recoveries



-



11.9 Other items



(2.5)



0.4 Net cash flows from investing activities



(542.2)



(375.0) Cash flows from financing activities:











Issuances of short-term borrowings, maturities greater than 90 days



338.0



466.6 Repayment of short-term borrowings, maturities greater than 90 days



(135.3)



(185.9) Net issuance (repayment) of other short-term borrowings, maturities less than or equal to

90 days



(328.3)



9.9 Issuance of long-term debt



-



500.0 Repayment of long-term debt



(281.3)



(1,772.6) Debt issuance costs



-



(3.3) Repurchase of Conagra Brands, Inc. common shares



(64.0)



- Cash dividends paid



(669.2)



(659.3) Exercise of stock options and issuance of other stock awards, including tax withholdings



(20.6)



(13.8) Other items



2.4



1.7 Net cash flows from financing activities



(1,158.3)



(1,656.7) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(2.4)



1.2 Net change in cash and cash equivalents, including cash balances classified as assets held for

sale



(11.0)



(14.9) Less: Net change in cash balances classified as assets held for sale



(1.3)



0.7 Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(9.7)



(15.6) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



77.7



93.3 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 68.0

$ 77.7

Conagra Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of Q4 FY25 and FY25 Organic Net Sales by Segment - YOY Change (in millions)











Refrigerated &













Total Conagra Q4 FY25

Grocery & Snacks

Frozen

International

Foodservice

Brands Net Sales

$ 1,150.2

$ 1,121.8

$ 230.1

$ 279.7

$ 2,781.8 Impact of foreign exchange



-



-



17.8



-



17.8 Net sales from acquired businesses



(14.7)



-



-



(0.9)



(15.6) Organic Net Sales

$ 1,135.5

$ 1,121.8

$ 247.9

$ 278.8

$ 2,784.0































Year-over-year change - Net Sales



(2.1) %



(4.4) %



(13.8) %



(4.0) %



(4.3) % Impact of foreign exchange (pp)



-



-



7.3



-



0.6 Net sales from acquired businesses (pp)



(1.2)



-



-



(0.3)



(0.5) Net sales from divested businesses (pp)



-



-



7.3



-



0.7 Organic Net Sales



(3.3) %



(4.4) %



0.8 %



(4.3) %



(3.5) %































Volume



(1.6) %



(2.1) %



(3.9) %



(7.6) %



(2.5) % Price/Mix



(1.7) %



(2.3) %



4.7 %



3.3 %



(1.0) %









































Refrigerated &













Total Conagra Q4 FY24

Grocery & Snacks

Frozen

International

Foodservice

Brands Net Sales

$ 1,174.7

$ 1,173.0

$ 266.8

$ 291.4

$ 2,905.9 Net sales from divested businesses



-



-



(20.8)



-



(20.8) Organic Net Sales

$ 1,174.7

$ 1,173.0

$ 246.0

$ 291.4

$ 2,885.1









































Refrigerated &













Total Conagra FY25

Grocery & Snacks

Frozen

International

Foodservice

Brands Net Sales

$ 4,899.3

$ 4,662.3

$ 956.5

$ 1,094.7

$ 11,612.8 Impact of foreign exchange



-



-



57.2



-



57.2 Net sales from acquired businesses



(38.0)



-



-



(2.0)



(40.0) Net sales from divested businesses



-



-



(23.6)



-



(23.6) Organic Net Sales

$ 4,861.3

$ 4,662.3

$ 990.1

$ 1,092.7

$ 11,606.4































Year-over-year change - Net Sales



(1.2) %



(4.2) %



(11.3) %



(4.7) %



(3.6) % Impact of foreign exchange (pp)



-



-



5.7



-



0.4 Net sales from acquired businesses (pp)



(0.8)



-



-



(0.1)



(0.3) Net sales from divested businesses (pp)



-



-



6.1



-



0.6 Organic Net Sales



(2.0) %



(4.2) %



0.5 %



(4.8) %



(2.9) %































Volume



(1.1) %



(0.7) %



(3.4) %



(8.1) %



(1.7) % Price/Mix



(0.9) %



(3.5) %



3.9 %



3.3 %



(1.2) %









































Refrigerated &













Total Conagra FY24

Grocery & Snacks

Frozen

International

Foodservice

Brands Net Sales

$ 4,958.7

$ 4,865.5

$ 1,078.3

$ 1,148.4

$ 12,050.9 Net sales from divested businesses



-



-



(93.2)



-



(93.2) Organic Net Sales

$ 4,958.7

$ 4,865.5

$ 985.1

$ 1,148.4

$ 11,957.7

Conagra Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of Q4 FY25 Adj. Operating Profit by Segment - YOY Change (in millions)





Grocery &

Refrigerated &













Corporate

Total Conagra

Q4 FY25

Snacks

Frozen

International

Foodservice

Expense

Brands

Operating Profit

$ 209.5

$ 126.5

$ 35.2

$ 31.5

$ (81.7)

$ 321.0

Restructuring plans



4.9



2.0



0.1



-



4.0



11.0

Brand impairment charges



11.2



42.0



-



-



-



53.2

Acquisitions and divestitures



-



-



-



-



0.8



0.8

Legal matter recoveries



-



-



-



-



(10.5)



(10.5)

Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)



-



-



-



-



9.1



9.1

Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 225.6

$ 170.5

$ 35.3

$ 31.5

$ (78.3)

$ 384.6









































Operating Profit Margin



18.2 %



11.3 %



15.3 %



11.3 %









11.5 %

Adjusted Operating Profit Margin



19.6 %



15.2 %



15.4 %



11.3 %









13.8 %

Year-over-year % change - Operating

Profit



19.6 %



N/A



35.6 %



(20.8) %



(2.2) %



N/A

Year-over year % change - Adjusted

Operating Profit



(11.7) %



(10.1) %



22.7 %



(20.8) %



(6.7) %



(10.5) %

Year-over-year bps change - Operating

Profit



330 bps



N/A



557 bps



(238) bps









N/A

Year-over-year bps change - Adjusted

Operating Profit



(214) bps



(97) bps



457 bps



(238) bps









(96) bps













































Grocery &

Refrigerated &













Corporate

Total Conagra

Q4 FY24

Snacks

Frozen

International

Foodservice

Expense

Brands

Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 175.2

$ (713.4)

$ 26.1

$ 39.7

$ (83.7)

$ (556.1)

Restructuring plans



2.6



30.5



0.6



-



3.3



37.0

Goodwill and brand impairment charges



77.6



879.1



-



-



-



956.7

Legal matters, net of recoveries



-



-



-



-



2.9



2.9

Fire related insurance recoveries



-



(6.5)



-



-



-



(6.5)

Impairment of business held for sale



-



-



2.2



-



-



2.2

Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)



-



-



-



-



(6.5)



(6.5)

Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 255.4

$ 189.7

$ 28.9

$ 39.7

$ (84.0)

$ 429.7









































Operating Profit Margin



14.9 %



(60.8) %



9.7 %



13.6 %









(19.1) %

Adjusted Operating Profit Margin



21.8 %



16.2 %



10.8 %



13.6 %









14.8 %

Conagra Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of FY25 Adj. Operating Profit by Segment - YOY Change (in millions)





Grocery &

Refrigerated &













Corporate

Total Conagra

FY25

Snacks

Frozen

International

Foodservice

Expense

Brands

Operating Profit

$ 989.4

$ 500.8

$ 142.8

$ 131.0

$ (399.4)

$ 1,364.6

Restructuring plans



15.7



80.5



(1.2)



-



6.7



101.7

Legal matters, net of recoveries



-



-



-



-



88.7



88.7

Fire related insurance recoveries



-



(17.0)



-



-



-



(17.0)

Consulting fees on tax matters



-



-



-



-



2.0



2.0

Loss on sale of business



-



-



2.3



-



-



2.3

Brand impairment charges



11.9



60.2



-



-



-



72.1

Acquisitions and divestitures



-



-



-



-



1.1



1.1

Impairment of business held for sale



-



27.2



-



-



-



27.2

Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)



-



-



-



-



(8.2)



(8.2)

Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 1,017.0

$ 651.7

$ 143.9

$ 131.0

$ (309.1)

$ 1,634.5









































Operating Profit Margin



20.2 %



10.7 %



14.9 %



12.0 %









11.8 %

Adjusted Operating Profit Margin



20.8 %



14.0 %



15.1 %



12.0 %









14.1 %

Year-over-year % change - Operating

Profit



(2.3) %



N/A



45.9 %



(16.7) %



24.0 %



60.0 %

Year-over year % change - Adjusted

Operating Profit



(7.6) %



(20.1) %



(7.1) %



(13.4) %



3.1 %



(15.0) %

Year-over-year bps change - Operating

Profit



(22) bps



N/A



586 bps



(172) bps









467 bps

Year-over-year bps change - Adjusted

Operating Profit



(143) bps



(279) bps



67 bps



(121) bps









(188) bps













































Grocery &

Refrigerated &













Corporate

Total Conagra

FY24

Snacks

Frozen

International

Foodservice

Expense

Brands

Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,012.4

$ (92.5)

$ 97.9

$ 157.2

$ (322.2)

$ 852.8

Restructuring plans



10.3



32.1



20.8



-



3.4



66.6

Impairment of business held for sale



-



-



36.4



-



-



36.4

Acquisitions and divestitures



-



-



-



-



0.2



0.2

Goodwill and brand impairment charges



77.6



879.1



-



-



-



956.7

Legal matters, net of recoveries



-



-



-



-



34.8



34.8

Fire related insurance recoveries, net



-



(2.8)



-



(5.9)



-



(8.7)

Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)



-



-



-



-



(16.1)



(16.1)

Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 1,100.3

$ 815.9

$ 155.1

$ 151.3

$ (299.9)

$ 1,922.7









































Operating Profit Margin



20.4 %



(1.9) %



9.1 %



13.7 %









7.1 %

Adjusted Operating Profit Margin



22.2 %



16.8 %



14.4 %



13.2 %









16.0 %

Conagra Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of Q4 FY25 Adj. Gross Margin, Adj. Gross Profit, Adj. SG&A, Adj. Net Income, and Adj. EPS - YOY (in millions)















































Diluted EPS













































from income













































attributable to











Selling, general























Net income

Conagra











and







Income











attributable to

Brands, Inc











administrative

Operating

before income

Income tax







Conagra

common

Q4 FY25

Gross profit

expenses 1

profit

taxes

expense

Income tax rate

Brands, Inc.

stockholders

Reported

$ 707.2

$ 333.0

$ 321.0

$ 293.2

$ 37.2

$ 12.7 %

$ 256.0

$ 0.53

% of Net Sales



25.4 %



12.0 %



11.5 %































Restructuring plans



1.0



10.0



11.0



11.0



2.7









8.3



0.02

Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)



9.1



-



9.1



9.1



2.3









6.8



0.01

Legal matter recoveries



-



(10.5)



(10.5)



(10.5)



(2.6)









(7.9)



(0.02)

Brand impairment charges



-



-



53.2



53.2



12.3









40.9



0.09

Acquisitions and divestitures



-



0.8



0.8



0.8



0.1









0.7



-

Ardent JV restructuring activities



-



-



-



3.6



0.8









2.8



0.01

Valuation allowance adjustment



-



-



-



-



27.7









(27.7)



(0.06)

Pension settlement gain



-



-



-



(13.0)



(3.2)









(9.8)



(0.02)

Adjusted

$ 717.3

$ 332.7

$ 384.6

$ 347.4

$ 77.3



22.3 %

$ 270.1

$ 0.56

% of Net Sales



25.8 %



12.0 %



13.8 %































Year-over-year % of net sales change - reported



(228) bps



(186) bps



N/A































Year-over-year % of net sales change - adjusted



(184) bps



(88) bps



(96) bps



















































































Year-over-year change - reported



(12.1) %



(17.2) %



(157.7) %



N/A



N/A









N/A



N/A

Year-over-year change - adjusted



(10.7) %



(10.8) %



(10.5) %



(6.7) %



(1.8) %









(8.0) %



(8.2) %



































































































Diluted EPS













































from income

(loss)













































attributable to











Selling, general























Net income (loss)

Conagra











and







Income (loss)

Income tax







attributable to

Brands, Inc











administrative

Operating

before income

expense







Conagra

common

Q4 FY24

Gross profit

expenses 1

profit (loss)

taxes

(benefit)

Income tax rate

Brands, Inc.

stockholders 2

Reported

$ 804.9

$ 402.1

$ (556.1)

$ (601.8)

$ (34.6)

$ 5.8 %

$ (567.3)

$ (1.18)

% of Net Sales



27.7 %



13.8 %



(19.1) %































Restructuring plans



10.9



26.1



37.0



37.0



9.1









27.9



0.06

Goodwill and brand impairment charges



-



-



956.7



956.7



109.0









847.7



1.77

Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)



(6.5)



-



(6.5)



(6.5)



(1.6)









(4.9)



(0.01)

Legal matters, net of recoveries



-



2.9



2.9



2.9



0.7









2.2



-

Fire related insurance recoveries, net



(6.5)



-



(6.5)



(6.5)



(1.6)









(4.9)



(0.01)

Impairment of business held for sale



-



-



2.2



2.2



0.5









1.7



-

Pension valuation adjustment



-



-



-



(11.5)



(2.8)









(8.7)



(0.02)

Adjusted

$ 802.8

$ 373.1

$ 429.7

$ 372.5

$ 78.7

$ 21.1 %

$ 293.7

$ 0.61

% of Net Sales



27.6 %



12.8 %



14.8 %



































1 Includes advertising and promotion (A&P) expense of $62.1 million and $72.8 million for Q4 FY25 and Q4 FY24, respectively. A&P as a percentage of net sales was 2.2% and 2.5% for Q4 FY25 and Q4 FY24, respectively. During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we revised our calculation methodology for Adjusted SG&A to include advertising and promotional (A&P) expense. Prior-year periods have been recast to reflect this new calculation methodology.

2 In Q4 FY24, we reported a GAAP net loss. In periods when we recognize a net loss, we exclude the impact of outstanding stock awards from the diluted loss per share calculation, as their inclusion would have an anti-dilutive effect. The adjusted diluted earnings per share calculation includes the impact of outstanding stock awards.

Conagra Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of FY25 Adj. Gross Margin, Adj. Gross Profit, Adj. SG&A, Adj. Net Income, and Adj. EPS - YOY Change (in millions)















































Diluted EPS from















































income











































attributable











Selling, general

























Net income

to Conagra











and

























attributable to

Brands, Inc











administrative

Operating



Income before



Income tax







Conagra

common

FY25

Gross profit

expenses 1

profit



income taxes



expense

Income tax rate

Brands, Inc.

stockholders

Reported

$ 3,003.5

$ 1,537.3

$ 1,364.6

$ 1,156.2

$ 3.7

$ 0.3 %

$ 1,152.4

$ 2.40

% of Net Sales



25.9 %



13.2 %



11.8 %































Restructuring plans



10.6



91.1



101.7



101.7



24.7









77.0



0.16

Loss on sale of business



-



-



2.3



2.3



0.8









1.5



-

Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)



(8.2)



-



(8.2)



(8.2)



(2.0)









(6.2)



(0.01)

Fire related insurance recoveries



(17.0)



-



(17.0)



(17.0)



(4.2)









(12.8)



(0.03)

Consulting fees on tax matters



-



2.0



2.0



2.0



0.5









1.5



-

Legal matters, net of recoveries



-



88.7



88.7



88.7



21.7









67.0



0.14

Brand impairment charges



-



-



72.1



72.1



16.7









55.4



0.12

Impairment of business held for sale



-



-



27.2



27.2



4.3









22.9



0.05

Acquisitions and divestitures



-



1.1



1.1



1.1



0.2









0.9



-

Ardent JV restructuring activities



-



-



-



7.2



1.7









5.5



0.01

Valuation allowance adjustment



-



-



-



-



253.5









(253.5)



(0.53)

Pension settlement gain



-



-



-



(13.0)



(3.2)









(9.8)



(0.02)

Rounding



-



-



-



-



-









-



0.01

Adjusted

$ 2,988.9

$ 1,354.4

$ 1,634.5

$ 1,420.3

$ 318.4

$ 22.4 %

$ 1,101.8

$ 2.30

% of Net Sales



25.7 %



11.7 %



14.1 %































Year-over-year % of net sales change - reported



(180) bps



89 bps



467 bps































Year-over-year % of net sales change - adjusted



(194) bps



(6) bps



(188) bps



















































































Year-over-year change - reported



(9.9) %



3.3 %



60.0 %



89.5 %



(98.6) %









231.9 %



233.3 %

Year-over-year change - adjusted



(10.4) %



(4.2) %



(15.0) %



(14.9) %



(18.0) %









(13.9) %



(13.9) %



































































































Diluted EPS from















































income













































attributable











Selling, general























Net income

to Conagra











and























attributable to

Brands, Inc











administrative

Operating

Income before

Income tax







Conagra

common

FY24

Gross profit

expenses 1

profit

income taxes

expense

Income tax rate

Brands, Inc.

stockholders

Reported

$ 3,333.4

$ 1,487.5

$ 852.8

$ 610.2

$ 262.5

$ 43.0 %

$ 347.2

$ 0.72

% of Net Sales



27.7 %



12.3 %



7.1 %































Restructuring plans



19.1



47.5



66.6



66.6



16.7









49.9



0.10

Acquisitions and divestitures



-



0.2



0.2



0.2



-









0.2



-

Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)



(16.1)



-



(16.1)



(16.1)



(4.1)









(12.0)



(0.03)

Fire related insurance recoveries, net



(0.6)



(8.1)



(8.7)



(8.7)



(2.1)









(6.6)



(0.01)

Pension valuation adjustment



-



-



-



(11.5)



(2.8)









(8.7)



(0.02)

Impairment of business held for sale



-



-



36.4



36.4



0.4









36.0



0.08

Goodwill and brand impairment charges



-



-



956.7



956.7



109.0









847.7



1.77

Legal matters, net of recoveries



-



34.8



34.8



34.8



8.6









26.2



0.05

Rounding



-



-



-



-



-









-



0.01

Adjusted

$ 3,335.8

$ 1,413.1

$ 1,922.7

$ 1,668.6

$ 388.2

$ 23.3 %

$ 1,279.9

$ 2.67

% of Net Sales



27.7 %



11.7 %



16.0 %























1 Includes advertising and promotion (A&P) expense of $263.2 million and $289.6 million for FY25 and FY24, respectively. A&P as a percentage of net sales was 2.3% and 2.4% for FY25 and FY24, respectively. During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we revised our calculation methodology for Adjusted SG&A to include advertising and promotional (A&P) expense. Prior-year periods have been recast to reflect this new calculation methodology.

Conagra Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of Q4 FY25 and FY25 Adj. Pension and Postretirement Non-service Income and Adj. Equity Method Investment Earnings (in millions)

























Q4 FY25

Q4 FY24

% Change

Pension and postretirement non-service income

$ 16.6

$ 12.4

33.7 %

Pension settlement gain and valuation adjustment



(13.0)



(11.5)

13.0 %

Adjusted pension and postretirement non-service income

$ 3.6

$ 0.9

300.0 %

























FY25

FY24

% Change

Pension and postretirement non-service income

$ 25.9

$ 10.3

151.1 %

Pension settlement gain and valuation adjustment



(13.0)



(11.5)

13.0 %

Adjusted pension and postretirement non-service income (expense)

$ 12.9

$ (1.2)

N/A























Q4 FY25

Q4 FY24

% Change

Equity method investment earnings

$ 57.4

$ 46.6

23.4 %

Ardent JV restructuring activities



3.6



-

100.0 %

Adjusted equity method investment earnings

$ 61.0

$ 46.6

30.9 %

























FY25

FY24

% Change

Equity method investment earnings

$ 182.4

$ 177.6

2.7 %

Ardent JV restructuring activities



7.2



-

100.0 %

Adjusted equity method investment earnings

$ 189.6

$ 177.6

6.8 %



Conagra Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of FY25 Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and Net Leverage Ratio (in millions)





FY25

FY24

% Change Net cash flows from operating activities

$ 1,691.9

$ 2,015.6

(16.1) % Additions to property, plant and equipment



(389.3)



(388.1)

0.3 % Free cash flow

$ 1,302.6

$ 1,627.5

(20.0) %





May 25, 2025

May 26, 2024 Notes payable

$ 804.7

$ 928.4 Current installments of long-term debt



1,028.8



20.3 Senior long-term debt, excluding current installments



6,234.1



7,492.6 Total Debt

$ 8,067.6

$ 8,441.3 Less: Cash



68.0



77.7 Net Debt

$ 7,999.6

$ 8,363.6





FY25 Net Debt 1

$ 7,999.6







Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.

$ 1,152.4 Add Back: Income tax expense



3.7 Income tax expense attributable to noncontrolling interests



- Interest expense, net



416.7 Depreciation



336.5 Amortization



53.7 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)

$ 1,963.0 Restructuring plans 2



99.2 Acquisitions and divestitures



1.1 Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)



(8.2) Fire related insurance recoveries



(17.0) Impairment of business held for sale



27.2 Legal matters, net of recoveries



88.7 Goodwill and brand impairment charges



72.1 Pension settlement gain



(13.0) Ardent JV restructuring activities



7.2 Loss on sale of business



2.3 Consulting fees on tax matters



2.0 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,224.6







Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 3



3.60



1 As of May 25, 2025 2 Excludes comparability items related to depreciation. 3 The Company defines its net debt leverage ratio as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve month period.

Conagra Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of Q4 FY25 and FY25 EBITDA - YOY Change (in millions)





Q4 FY25

Q4 FY24

% Change

Net income (loss) attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.

$ 256.0

$ (567.3)

N/A

Add Back: Income tax expense (benefit)



37.2



(34.6)





Income tax expense attributable to noncontrolling interests



-



(0.1)





Interest expense, net



101.8



104.7





Depreciation



82.0



95.8





Amortization



13.3



13.4





Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization

$ 490.3

$ (388.1)

N/A

Restructuring plans 1



10.7



28.2





Acquisitions and divestitures



0.8



-





Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)



9.1



(6.5)





Fire related insurance recoveries, net



-



(6.5)





Pension settlement gain and valuation adjustment



(13.0)



(11.5)





Ardent JV restructuring activities



3.6



-





Impairment of business held for sale



-



2.2





Legal matters, net of recoveries



(10.5)



2.9





Goodwill and brand impairment charges



53.2



956.7





Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization

$ 544.2

$ 577.4

(5.7) %

























FY25

FY24

% Change

Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.

$ 1,152.4

$ 347.2

231.9 %

Add Back: Income tax expense



3.7



262.5





Income tax expense attributable to noncontrolling interests



-



(0.2)





Interest expense, net



416.7



430.5





Depreciation



336.5



347.3





Amortization



53.7



53.6





Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization

$ 1,963.0

$ 1,440.9

36.2 %

Restructuring plans 1



99.2



51.5





Acquisitions and divestitures



1.1



0.2





Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)



(8.2)



(16.1)





Fire related insurance recoveries, net



(17.0)



(8.7)





Impairment of businesses held for sale



27.2



36.4





Legal matters, net of recoveries



88.7



34.8





Goodwill and brand impairment charges



72.1



956.7





Pension settlement gain and valuation adjustment



(13.0)



(11.5)





Ardent JV restructuring activities



7.2



-





Loss on sale of business



2.3



-





Consulting fees on tax matters



2.0



-





Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization

$ 2,224.6

$ 2,484.2

(10.5) %





1 Excludes comparability items related to depreciation.

