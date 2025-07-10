

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 AG (1U1.DE), Thursday acknowledged STOXX Ltd.'s notification regarding its removal from the SDAX, HDAX, and TecDAX indices effective July 11, 2025, citing a 'takeover' under Section 8.3.2 of the DAX Equity Index Guide.



However, the telecommunications provider stated that neither a takeover in place nor is the company involved in any takeover process.



Referring to an offer made by United Internet AG on June 5, 2025, the company noted that it was a voluntary public acquisition offer in the form of a partial offer.



Upon completion of this offer, United Internet will hold 85.10 percent of the share capital and 85.32 percent of voting rights.



Based on these facts, 1&1 AG considers the decision by STOXX Ltd. to be incomprehensible. Also, the company emphasized that a sufficient free float of nearly 15 percent remains in place.



Currently, 1&1's stock is trading at 18.60 euros, up 0.11 percent on the XETRA.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News