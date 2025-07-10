Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CET.

Senior management will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CET. To access the call by phone, please click the link below at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and you will be provided with dial-in details. Participants can choose to dial in or receive a call to connect to Materialise's conference call: Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through http://investors.materialise.comThe webcast of the conference call will be archived on the company's website.

About Materialise

Materialise NV incorporates more than three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services that empower sustainable 3D printing applications. Our open, secure, and flexible end-to-end solutions enable flexible industrial manufacturing and mass personalization in various industries including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, eyewear, art and design, wearables, and consumer goods. Headquartered in Belgium and with branches worldwide, Materialise NV combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the world's largest and most complete 3D printing facilities.

