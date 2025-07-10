

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade gap increased in May from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 300.8 million in May from EUR 222.7 million in the corresponding month last year. In April, the shortfall was EUR 268 million.



As compared to last year, exports rose 1.4 percent, while imports climbed at a comparatively faster pace of 5.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, both exports and imports declined by 4.8 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, in May.



