EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Half-Year liquidity contract statement as of June 30, 2025

Press release

Paris, 10 July 2025

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES to BNP Paribas, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of the settlement date of 06/30/2025:

2,236 EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES shares

€644,635

During the first half of 2025, the following transactions were executed:

Purchases: 121,955 shares for a total of €4,287,201 (1,069 transactions)

Sales: 136,397 shares for a total of €4,842,518 (1,308 transactions)

As a reminder, at the time of the previous half-year report on December 31, 2024, the liquidity account held:

16,950 EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES shares

€100,297

During the second half of 2024, the following transactions were executed:

Purchases: 78,828 shares for a total of €1,400,577 (970 transactions)

Sales: 72,724 shares for a total of €1,294,783 (964 transactions)

At the start of operations on August 2, 2021, the liquidity account held:

4,299 EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES shares

€255,967

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with strong vertical integration across its fields. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for underwater mine countermeasures, and inertial navigation systems using cutting-edge fiber optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and safety for its civilian and military clients operating under harsh conditions, generating revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company primarily generates revenue in the defense sector but also serves civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and the OTCQX trading market (EXALF). The company is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their respective fields. It is also included in the MSCI Global Small Caps index

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts : Investors Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

Appendix

Daily report of the liquidity contract for the period from 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025 prepared in accordance with the provisions of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021.

Purchases Sales Number of shares Number of transations Amount

EUR Number of shares Number of transations Amount

EUR 02/01/2025 1 450 13 25 731,99 03/01/2025 200 1 3 672,00 600 11 11 016,00 06/01/2025 400 4 7 388,00 600 5 11 112,00 07/01/2025 405 5 7 516,60 909 12 16 999,85 08/01/2025 400 4 7 476,00 388 14 7 269,22 09/01/2025 20 1 380,80 1 150 12 21 920,04 10/01/2025 725 17 13 969,23 1 125 10 21 692,03 13/01/2025 1 205 27 23 238,43 800 6 15 476,00 14/01/2025 883 12 16 979,65 1 000 5 19 296,00 15/01/2025 1 600 13 30 140,00 16/01/2025 850 13 15 587,98 17/01/2025 600 16 10 807,98 600 5 10 834,38 20/01/2025 600 9 10 620,60 1 901 13 34 405,63 21/01/2025 400 2 7 412,00 850 9 15 948,04 22/01/2025 750 8 14 016,00 700 13 13 170,50 23/01/2025 546 8 10 375,47 950 11 18 069,00 24/01/2025 400 2 7 616,00 400 14 7 630,00 27/01/2025 400 6 7 720,00 400 2 7 792,00 28/01/2025 221 3 4 271,82 400 6 7 788,00 29/01/2025 614 6 12 011,62 614 8 12 085,73 30/01/2025 300 6 5 898,00 315 7 6 212,40 31/01/2025 400 4 7 876,00 400 6 7 894,00 03/02/2025 410 5 8 025,38 04/02/2025 1 250 16 24 538,00 550 5 10 827,03 05/02/2025 650 6 12 672,01 350 6 6 829,52 06/02/2025 400 6 7 858,00 400 5 7 888,00 07/02/2025 401 4 7 871,71 200 3 3 948,00 10/02/2025 650 5 12 711,79 500 4 9 793,50 11/02/2025 100 3 1 958,00 675 5 13 251,53 12/02/2025 1 000 13 22 724,70 1 500 11 35 464,95 13/02/2025 1 325 11 30 045,83 1 325 19 30 342,50 14/02/2025 326 2 7 546,90 426 8 9 863,31 17/02/2025 2 325 15 55 468,69 18/02/2025 1 300 14 32 633,77 1 425 13 35 965,01 19/02/2025 1 150 12 29 149,97 975 13 24 862,50 20/02/2025 425 3 10 889,99 2 500 17 64 088,75 21/02/2025 1 150 9 29 263,48 836 7 21 406,78 24/02/2025 1 900 12 48 862,49 2 500 38 65 128,00 25/02/2025 1 800 16 47 283,66 1 800 14 47 622,42 26/02/2025 100 1 2 700,00 2 325 13 63 501,33 27/02/2025 2 038 17 56 198,87 938 9 25 915,63 28/02/2025 1 950 15 53 195,03 03/03/2025 2 800 14 79 023,84 04/03/2025 3 850 25 120 334,83 3 075 22 97 388,63 05/03/2025 4 165 31 126 547,69 3 025 25 92 845,72 06/03/2025 2 000 30 60 136,00 2 500 23 75 307,50 07/03/2025 2 825 22 84 607,62 2 425 29 73 120,06 10/03/2025 2 325 17 70 933,66 2 325 18 72 307,50 11/03/2025 1 275 13 37 057,49 2 902 16 87 176,08 12/03/2025 1 950 15 60 897,53 200 1 6 270,00 13/03/2025 2 625 18 82 476,98 2 625 21 83 518,84 14/03/2025 700 4 22 087,52 2 325 12 74 262,59 17/03/2025 2 325 12 78 697,53 2 325 16 80 102,53 18/03/2025 200 2 6 760,00 975 9 33 310,00 19/03/2025 442 5 15 002,10 425 9 14 536,23 20/03/2025 1 275 11 42 113,76 1 600 8 53 802,56 24/03/2025 1 800 15 59 978,70 650 6 21 776,24 25/03/2025 3 625 14 121 780,06 5 250 29 177 393,83 26/03/2025 1 038 10 39 226,54 2 425 15 93 092,84 27/03/2025 2 300 17 93 843,68 2 570 16 106 065,96 28/03/2025 2 500 18 101 905,00 31/03/2025 3 025 31 115 052,55 2 700 27 102 836,25 01/04/2025 2 000 7 76 831,00 2 776 17 106 980,38 02/04/2025 2 325 13 89 766,16 967 13 37 394,37 03/04/2025 1 450 11 54 192,45 1 675 20 63 473,79 04/04/2025 3 875 34 145 287,31 2 700 21 101 339,91 07/04/2025 3 975 34 127 995,80 4 600 45 155 938,16 08/04/2025 700 8 25 370,03 1 600 21 59 304,96 09/04/2025 3 000 25 112 243,80 2 000 21 76 846,20 10/04/2025 2 500 27 101 431,00 2 500 25 104 950,00 11/04/2025 3 200 35 131 046,40 3 200 18 131 664,96 14/04/2025 1 275 23 53 527,31 1 825 13 76 975,03 15/04/2025 2 325 14 101 829,89 16/04/2025 2 950 23 131 312,47 1 000 6 44 601,30 17/04/2025 3 550 31 155 373,92 3 450 33 152 663,88 22/04/2025 2 325 46 105 403,64 23/04/2025 4 000 20 179 775,20 24/04/2025 1 150 8 49 234,95 1 800 19 78 235,02 25/04/2025 1 476 20 66 778,08 1 700 18 77 494,84 28/04/2025 1 750 14 80 327,45 1 700 32 78 513,99 29/04/2025 1 800 14 81 675,00 1 550 17 70 845,08 30/04/2025 2 100 13 94 900,05 3 000 35 137 370,00 02/05/2025 1 300 6 61 559,94 1 700 14 82 042,51 05/05/2025 1 000 12 52 130,00 06/05/2025 1 000 8 50 000,00 07/05/2025 500 5 26 025,00 09/05/2025 300 3 16 220,01 12/05/2025 2 000 8 99 675,00 420 6 21 011,00 13/05/2025 1 250 8 60 900,00 2 000 34 98 961,00 15/05/2025 1 000 13 49 560,00 1 000 16 51 245,00 16/05/2025 700 17 36 235,01 20/05/2025 1 150 11 63 235,05 26/05/2025 300 7 20 040,00 02/06/2025 300 3 21 660,00 10/06/2025 200 3 14 050,00 24/06/2025 1 000 9 91 035,00 27/06/2025 2 000 23 183 670,00 30/06/2025 250 1 22 250,00 2 500 26 230 130,00

