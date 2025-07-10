Anzeige
WKN: 912613 | ISIN: FR0000062671 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G3
Tradegate
10.07.25 | 18:56
94,50 Euro
+8,37 % +7,30
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,1094,5019:07
94,1094,5018:57
Actusnews Wire
10.07.2025 18:23 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Half-Year liquidity contract statement as of June 30, 2025

Press release

Paris, 10 July 2025

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES to BNP Paribas, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of the settlement date of 06/30/2025:

  • 2,236 EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES shares
  • €644,635

During the first half of 2025, the following transactions were executed:

  • Purchases: 121,955 shares for a total of €4,287,201 (1,069 transactions)
  • Sales: 136,397 shares for a total of €4,842,518 (1,308 transactions)

As a reminder, at the time of the previous half-year report on December 31, 2024, the liquidity account held:

  • 16,950 EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES shares
  • €100,297

During the second half of 2024, the following transactions were executed:

  • Purchases: 78,828 shares for a total of €1,400,577 (970 transactions)
  • Sales: 72,724 shares for a total of €1,294,783 (964 transactions)

At the start of operations on August 2, 2021, the liquidity account held:

  • 4,299 EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES shares
  • €255,967

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with strong vertical integration across its fields. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for underwater mine countermeasures, and inertial navigation systems using cutting-edge fiber optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and safety for its civilian and military clients operating under harsh conditions, generating revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company primarily generates revenue in the defense sector but also serves civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and the OTCQX trading market (EXALF). The company is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their respective fields. It is also included in the MSCI Global Small Caps index

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts :
Investors Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr

Appendix

Daily report of the liquidity contract for the period from 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025 prepared in accordance with the provisions of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021.

PurchasesSales
Number of sharesNumber of transationsAmount
EUR		Number of sharesNumber of transationsAmount
EUR
02/01/2025 1 4501325 731,99
03/01/202520013 672,006001111 016,00
06/01/202540047 388,00600511 112,00
07/01/202540557 516,609091216 999,85
08/01/202540047 476,00388147 269,22
09/01/2025201380,801 1501221 920,04
10/01/20257251713 969,231 1251021 692,03
13/01/20251 2052723 238,43800615 476,00
14/01/20258831216 979,651 000519 296,00
15/01/20251 6001330 140,00
16/01/20258501315 587,98
17/01/20256001610 807,98600510 834,38
20/01/2025600910 620,601 9011334 405,63
21/01/202540027 412,00850915 948,04
22/01/2025750814 016,007001313 170,50
23/01/2025546810 375,479501118 069,00
24/01/202540027 616,00400147 630,00
27/01/202540067 720,0040027 792,00
28/01/202522134 271,8240067 788,00
29/01/2025614612 011,62614812 085,73
30/01/202530065 898,0031576 212,40
31/01/202540047 876,0040067 894,00
03/02/2025 41058 025,38
04/02/20251 2501624 538,00550510 827,03
05/02/2025650612 672,0135066 829,52
06/02/202540067 858,0040057 888,00
07/02/202540147 871,7120033 948,00
10/02/2025650512 711,7950049 793,50
11/02/202510031 958,00675513 251,53
12/02/20251 0001322 724,701 5001135 464,95
13/02/20251 3251130 045,831 3251930 342,50
14/02/202532627 546,9042689 863,31
17/02/2025 2 3251555 468,69
18/02/20251 3001432 633,771 4251335 965,01
19/02/20251 1501229 149,979751324 862,50
20/02/2025425310 889,992 5001764 088,75
21/02/20251 150929 263,48836721 406,78
24/02/20251 9001248 862,492 5003865 128,00
25/02/20251 8001647 283,661 8001447 622,42
26/02/202510012 700,002 3251363 501,33
27/02/20252 0381756 198,87938925 915,63
28/02/20251 9501553 195,03
03/03/2025 2 8001479 023,84
04/03/20253 85025120 334,833 0752297 388,63
05/03/20254 16531126 547,693 0252592 845,72
06/03/20252 0003060 136,002 5002375 307,50
07/03/20252 8252284 607,622 4252973 120,06
10/03/20252 3251770 933,662 3251872 307,50
11/03/20251 2751337 057,492 9021687 176,08
12/03/20251 9501560 897,5320016 270,00
13/03/20252 6251882 476,982 6252183 518,84
14/03/2025700422 087,522 3251274 262,59
17/03/20252 3251278 697,532 3251680 102,53
18/03/202520026 760,00975933 310,00
19/03/2025442515 002,10425914 536,23
20/03/20251 2751142 113,761 600853 802,56
24/03/20251 8001559 978,70650621 776,24
25/03/20253 62514121 780,065 25029177 393,83
26/03/20251 0381039 226,542 4251593 092,84
27/03/20252 3001793 843,682 57016106 065,96
28/03/20252 50018101 905,00
31/03/20253 02531115 052,552 70027102 836,25
01/04/20252 000776 831,002 77617106 980,38
02/04/20252 3251389 766,169671337 394,37
03/04/20251 4501154 192,451 6752063 473,79
04/04/20253 87534145 287,312 70021101 339,91
07/04/20253 97534127 995,804 60045155 938,16
08/04/2025700825 370,031 6002159 304,96
09/04/20253 00025112 243,802 0002176 846,20
10/04/20252 50027101 431,002 50025104 950,00
11/04/20253 20035131 046,403 20018131 664,96
14/04/20251 2752353 527,311 8251376 975,03
15/04/2025 2 32514101 829,89
16/04/20252 95023131 312,471 000644 601,30
17/04/20253 55031155 373,923 45033152 663,88
22/04/2025 2 32546105 403,64
23/04/20254 00020179 775,20
24/04/20251 150849 234,951 8001978 235,02
25/04/20251 4762066 778,081 7001877 494,84
28/04/20251 7501480 327,451 7003278 513,99
29/04/20251 8001481 675,001 5501770 845,08
30/04/20252 1001394 900,053 00035137 370,00
02/05/20251 300661 559,941 7001482 042,51
05/05/2025 1 0001252 130,00
06/05/20251 000850 000,00
07/05/2025 500526 025,00
09/05/2025 300316 220,01
12/05/20252 000899 675,00420621 011,00
13/05/20251 250860 900,002 0003498 961,00
15/05/20251 0001349 560,001 0001651 245,00
16/05/2025 7001736 235,01
20/05/2025 1 1501163 235,05
26/05/2025 300720 040,00
02/06/2025 300321 660,00
10/06/2025 200314 050,00
24/06/2025 1 000991 035,00
27/06/20252 00023183 670,00
30/06/2025250122 250,002 50026230 130,00
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mplqZJxtlmqaxp2clZWYbWmZnGZmlmTKbGWXxGGeZsqVmmuRmpyXm8abZnJjnmxq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92974-pr_exail-technologies_half-year-summary-liquiduty-h1-2025_fr.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
