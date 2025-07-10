EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Half-Year liquidity contract statement as of June 30, 2025

Press release
Paris, 10 July 2025
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES to BNP Paribas, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of the settlement date of 06/30/2025:
- 2,236 EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES shares
- €644,635
During the first half of 2025, the following transactions were executed:
- Purchases: 121,955 shares for a total of €4,287,201 (1,069 transactions)
- Sales: 136,397 shares for a total of €4,842,518 (1,308 transactions)
As a reminder, at the time of the previous half-year report on December 31, 2024, the liquidity account held:
- 16,950 EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES shares
- €100,297
During the second half of 2024, the following transactions were executed:
- Purchases: 78,828 shares for a total of €1,400,577 (970 transactions)
- Sales: 72,724 shares for a total of €1,294,783 (964 transactions)
At the start of operations on August 2, 2021, the liquidity account held:
- 4,299 EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES shares
- €255,967
About Exail Technologies
Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with strong vertical integration across its fields. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for underwater mine countermeasures, and inertial navigation systems using cutting-edge fiber optic gyroscope technology.
Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and safety for its civilian and military clients operating under harsh conditions, generating revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company primarily generates revenue in the defense sector but also serves civilian customers.
Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and the OTCQX trading market (EXALF). The company is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their respective fields. It is also included in the MSCI Global Small Caps index
www.exail-technologies.com
|Contacts :
|Investors Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com
Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr
|Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
Appendix
Daily report of the liquidity contract for the period from 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025 prepared in accordance with the provisions of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021.
|Purchases
|Sales
|Number of shares
|Number of transations
|Amount
EUR
|Number of shares
|Number of transations
|Amount
EUR
|02/01/2025
|1 450
|13
|25 731,99
|03/01/2025
|200
|1
|3 672,00
|600
|11
|11 016,00
|06/01/2025
|400
|4
|7 388,00
|600
|5
|11 112,00
|07/01/2025
|405
|5
|7 516,60
|909
|12
|16 999,85
|08/01/2025
|400
|4
|7 476,00
|388
|14
|7 269,22
|09/01/2025
|20
|1
|380,80
|1 150
|12
|21 920,04
|10/01/2025
|725
|17
|13 969,23
|1 125
|10
|21 692,03
|13/01/2025
|1 205
|27
|23 238,43
|800
|6
|15 476,00
|14/01/2025
|883
|12
|16 979,65
|1 000
|5
|19 296,00
|15/01/2025
|1 600
|13
|30 140,00
|16/01/2025
|850
|13
|15 587,98
|17/01/2025
|600
|16
|10 807,98
|600
|5
|10 834,38
|20/01/2025
|600
|9
|10 620,60
|1 901
|13
|34 405,63
|21/01/2025
|400
|2
|7 412,00
|850
|9
|15 948,04
|22/01/2025
|750
|8
|14 016,00
|700
|13
|13 170,50
|23/01/2025
|546
|8
|10 375,47
|950
|11
|18 069,00
|24/01/2025
|400
|2
|7 616,00
|400
|14
|7 630,00
|27/01/2025
|400
|6
|7 720,00
|400
|2
|7 792,00
|28/01/2025
|221
|3
|4 271,82
|400
|6
|7 788,00
|29/01/2025
|614
|6
|12 011,62
|614
|8
|12 085,73
|30/01/2025
|300
|6
|5 898,00
|315
|7
|6 212,40
|31/01/2025
|400
|4
|7 876,00
|400
|6
|7 894,00
|03/02/2025
|410
|5
|8 025,38
|04/02/2025
|1 250
|16
|24 538,00
|550
|5
|10 827,03
|05/02/2025
|650
|6
|12 672,01
|350
|6
|6 829,52
|06/02/2025
|400
|6
|7 858,00
|400
|5
|7 888,00
|07/02/2025
|401
|4
|7 871,71
|200
|3
|3 948,00
|10/02/2025
|650
|5
|12 711,79
|500
|4
|9 793,50
|11/02/2025
|100
|3
|1 958,00
|675
|5
|13 251,53
|12/02/2025
|1 000
|13
|22 724,70
|1 500
|11
|35 464,95
|13/02/2025
|1 325
|11
|30 045,83
|1 325
|19
|30 342,50
|14/02/2025
|326
|2
|7 546,90
|426
|8
|9 863,31
|17/02/2025
|2 325
|15
|55 468,69
|18/02/2025
|1 300
|14
|32 633,77
|1 425
|13
|35 965,01
|19/02/2025
|1 150
|12
|29 149,97
|975
|13
|24 862,50
|20/02/2025
|425
|3
|10 889,99
|2 500
|17
|64 088,75
|21/02/2025
|1 150
|9
|29 263,48
|836
|7
|21 406,78
|24/02/2025
|1 900
|12
|48 862,49
|2 500
|38
|65 128,00
|25/02/2025
|1 800
|16
|47 283,66
|1 800
|14
|47 622,42
|26/02/2025
|100
|1
|2 700,00
|2 325
|13
|63 501,33
|27/02/2025
|2 038
|17
|56 198,87
|938
|9
|25 915,63
|28/02/2025
|1 950
|15
|53 195,03
|03/03/2025
|2 800
|14
|79 023,84
|04/03/2025
|3 850
|25
|120 334,83
|3 075
|22
|97 388,63
|05/03/2025
|4 165
|31
|126 547,69
|3 025
|25
|92 845,72
|06/03/2025
|2 000
|30
|60 136,00
|2 500
|23
|75 307,50
|07/03/2025
|2 825
|22
|84 607,62
|2 425
|29
|73 120,06
|10/03/2025
|2 325
|17
|70 933,66
|2 325
|18
|72 307,50
|11/03/2025
|1 275
|13
|37 057,49
|2 902
|16
|87 176,08
|12/03/2025
|1 950
|15
|60 897,53
|200
|1
|6 270,00
|13/03/2025
|2 625
|18
|82 476,98
|2 625
|21
|83 518,84
|14/03/2025
|700
|4
|22 087,52
|2 325
|12
|74 262,59
|17/03/2025
|2 325
|12
|78 697,53
|2 325
|16
|80 102,53
|18/03/2025
|200
|2
|6 760,00
|975
|9
|33 310,00
|19/03/2025
|442
|5
|15 002,10
|425
|9
|14 536,23
|20/03/2025
|1 275
|11
|42 113,76
|1 600
|8
|53 802,56
|24/03/2025
|1 800
|15
|59 978,70
|650
|6
|21 776,24
|25/03/2025
|3 625
|14
|121 780,06
|5 250
|29
|177 393,83
|26/03/2025
|1 038
|10
|39 226,54
|2 425
|15
|93 092,84
|27/03/2025
|2 300
|17
|93 843,68
|2 570
|16
|106 065,96
|28/03/2025
|2 500
|18
|101 905,00
|31/03/2025
|3 025
|31
|115 052,55
|2 700
|27
|102 836,25
|01/04/2025
|2 000
|7
|76 831,00
|2 776
|17
|106 980,38
|02/04/2025
|2 325
|13
|89 766,16
|967
|13
|37 394,37
|03/04/2025
|1 450
|11
|54 192,45
|1 675
|20
|63 473,79
|04/04/2025
|3 875
|34
|145 287,31
|2 700
|21
|101 339,91
|07/04/2025
|3 975
|34
|127 995,80
|4 600
|45
|155 938,16
|08/04/2025
|700
|8
|25 370,03
|1 600
|21
|59 304,96
|09/04/2025
|3 000
|25
|112 243,80
|2 000
|21
|76 846,20
|10/04/2025
|2 500
|27
|101 431,00
|2 500
|25
|104 950,00
|11/04/2025
|3 200
|35
|131 046,40
|3 200
|18
|131 664,96
|14/04/2025
|1 275
|23
|53 527,31
|1 825
|13
|76 975,03
|15/04/2025
|2 325
|14
|101 829,89
|16/04/2025
|2 950
|23
|131 312,47
|1 000
|6
|44 601,30
|17/04/2025
|3 550
|31
|155 373,92
|3 450
|33
|152 663,88
|22/04/2025
|2 325
|46
|105 403,64
|23/04/2025
|4 000
|20
|179 775,20
|24/04/2025
|1 150
|8
|49 234,95
|1 800
|19
|78 235,02
|25/04/2025
|1 476
|20
|66 778,08
|1 700
|18
|77 494,84
|28/04/2025
|1 750
|14
|80 327,45
|1 700
|32
|78 513,99
|29/04/2025
|1 800
|14
|81 675,00
|1 550
|17
|70 845,08
|30/04/2025
|2 100
|13
|94 900,05
|3 000
|35
|137 370,00
|02/05/2025
|1 300
|6
|61 559,94
|1 700
|14
|82 042,51
|05/05/2025
|1 000
|12
|52 130,00
|06/05/2025
|1 000
|8
|50 000,00
|07/05/2025
|500
|5
|26 025,00
|09/05/2025
|300
|3
|16 220,01
|12/05/2025
|2 000
|8
|99 675,00
|420
|6
|21 011,00
|13/05/2025
|1 250
|8
|60 900,00
|2 000
|34
|98 961,00
|15/05/2025
|1 000
|13
|49 560,00
|1 000
|16
|51 245,00
|16/05/2025
|700
|17
|36 235,01
|20/05/2025
|1 150
|11
|63 235,05
|26/05/2025
|300
|7
|20 040,00
|02/06/2025
|300
|3
|21 660,00
|10/06/2025
|200
|3
|14 050,00
|24/06/2025
|1 000
|9
|91 035,00
|27/06/2025
|2 000
|23
|183 670,00
|30/06/2025
|250
|1
|22 250,00
|2 500
|26
|230 130,00
