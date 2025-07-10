THERANEXUS PUBLISHES ITS CASH POSITION AS OF 30 JUNE 2025

Lyon, France - 10 July 2024, 6.pm CET - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company developing drug candidates for rare neurological diseases, today published its cash position as of 30 June 2025.



On 30 June 2025, total available funds stood at €2.1 M, compared with €2.9 million on 31 March 2025. In addition, a payment of €754k is expected in Q3 2025, corresponding to the reimbursement of the 2024 Research Tax Credit (CIR). In this context, Theranexus has financial visibility through the second quarter of 2026.

Mathieu Charvériat, Chief Executive Officer of Theranexus, stated: "The strategic collaboration with Exeltis[1], the very positive real-world results for Batten-1[2], the progress in our discussions with potential partners for this project, and the launch of a new antisense oligonucleotide[3] illustrate Theranexus' ability to turn scientific innovation into tangible solutions for patients and to deliver value for shareholders. We remain firmly focused on our goal: providing effective responses to rare neurological diseases that currently lack treatment options, while creating value for our shareholders."

Next financial publication:

H1 2025 results: September 25, 2025

About Theranexus

Theranexus is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). The company has a unique platform for the identification and characterization of advanced therapy drug candidates targeting rare neurological disorders and an initial drug candidate in clinical development for Batten disease.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

For more information:

http://www.theranexus.com

Follow us on X and LinkedIn

Contacts:

THERANEXUS

Christine PLACET

Chief Financial Officer

contact@theranexus.com

FP2COM

Florence PORTEJOIE

Medias Relations

+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Theranexus and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Theranexus considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the universal registration document of Theranexus filed with the AMF on 29 April 2025 under number D.25-0350 (a copy of which is available on www.theranexus.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Theranexus operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Theranexus or not currently considered material by Theranexus. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Theranexus to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Theranexus expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

[1] https://www.theranexus.com/images/pdf/Theranexus_PR_Partnership_Exeltis_VDEF.pdf

[2] https://www.theranexus.com/images/pdf/Theranexus_PR_Strong_Postive_Real_World_data_VDEF.pdf

[3] https://www.theranexus.com/images/pdf/Theranexus_PR_PickASO_Projet_Bpifrance_VDEF.pdf

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yppskspqY5qYlZ9saZtlaZKYmppkxJSZmJPGl5JtY5eVb29im2eXbsrLZnJjnmtr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92965-theranexus_pr_cash_position_as_of_30_june_2025_vdef.pdf