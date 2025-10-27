Das Instrument XPGB NO0010736879 VEND MARKETPLAC. B NK-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2025
The instrument XPGB NO0010736879 VEND MARKETPLAC. B NK-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2025
Das Instrument 74F CA53184C1005 LIFE + BANC SPLIT EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2025
The instrument 74F CA53184C1005 LIFE + BANC SPLIT EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.10.2025
Das Instrument BYW DE0005194005 BAYWA AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2025
The instrument BYW DE0005194005 BAYWA AG NA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2025
Das Instrument XPG NO0003028904 VEND MARKETPLAC. A NK-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2025
The instrument XPG NO0003028904 VEND MARKETPLAC. A NK-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2025
Das Instrument 3VG FR0013286259 THX PHARMA EO -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2025
The instrument 3VG FR0013286259 THX PHARMA EO -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.10.2025
Das Instrument BYW6 DE0005194062 BAYWA AG VINK.NA. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2025
The instrument BYW6 DE0005194062 BAYWA AG VINK.NA. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2025
© 2025 Xetra Newsboard