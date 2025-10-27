Das Instrument XPGB NO0010736879 VEND MARKETPLAC. B NK-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2025The instrument XPGB NO0010736879 VEND MARKETPLAC. B NK-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2025Das Instrument 74F CA53184C1005 LIFE + BANC SPLIT EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2025The instrument 74F CA53184C1005 LIFE + BANC SPLIT EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.10.2025Das Instrument BYW DE0005194005 BAYWA AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2025The instrument BYW DE0005194005 BAYWA AG NA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2025Das Instrument XPG NO0003028904 VEND MARKETPLAC. A NK-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2025The instrument XPG NO0003028904 VEND MARKETPLAC. A NK-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2025Das Instrument 3VG FR0013286259 THX PHARMA EO -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2025The instrument 3VG FR0013286259 THX PHARMA EO -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.10.2025Das Instrument BYW6 DE0005194062 BAYWA AG VINK.NA. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2025The instrument BYW6 DE0005194062 BAYWA AG VINK.NA. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2025