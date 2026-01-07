Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
WKN: A2H6LX | ISIN: FR0013286259
07.01.2026 08:23 Uhr
THERANEXUS: THX Pharma Announces the Appointment of Julien Veys as Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Lyon, France - January 7, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CET - The Board of Directors of THX Pharma (Theranexus), a pharmaceutical company specializing in rare neurological diseases, today announces the appointment of Julien Veys as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. This appointment is part of the continued development of THX Pharma and the implementation of its new strategy, focused on regulatory approval, early access, and the international commercialization of its medicines for rare neurological diseases.

Mathieu Charvériat, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of THX Pharma, stated: "The appointment of Julien as Deputy Chief Executive Officer fully aligns with THX Pharma's new strategic phase. His outstanding track record, strong expertise in strategic development and in the execution of structuring agreements, as well as his in-depth knowledge of the company and its ecosystem, are unique assets to support our transition toward a pharmaceutical company model focused on the regulatory approval and commercialization of our drug candidates, TX01 and Batten- 1."

"I am very pleased and honored by this appointment. It marks a new milestone in the history of THX Pharma, at a pivotal moment in its evolution toward the commercialization of its medicines for rare neurological diseases. I look forward to continuing this work alongside Mathieu and the teams to implement our strategy and bring innovative therapeutic solutions to patients," added Julien Veys, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Board Member and Chief Operating Officer of THX Pharma.

Julien joined THX Pharma (Theranexus) in January 2016 and successively held the positions of Chief Business Development Officer, and then Chief Operating Officer since January 2025. In these roles, he played a key part in several major milestones in the company's development, including Theranexus' initial public offering on the Euronext Growth market in 2017, the in-licensing of the Batten-1 program in 2019 from the Beyond Batten Disease Foundation, and the out-licensing of the TX01 program in 2024 to Exeltis (Insud Pharma Group).

Between 2005 and 2015, he held several strategic positions within the biotech company Trophos, ultimately serving as Chief Business Development Officer. During this period, he notably contributed to raising €17 million in R&D funding and to the acquisition of the company by Roche for €470 million.

Julien holds a degree in science from Aix-Marseille University and an MBA from HEC Paris. He is also a member of the Board of Directors.

About THX Pharma

THX Pharma (Theranexus) is a pharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for rare neurological diseases. Its first drug, TX01, is expected to be commercialized soon-particularly in Europe by Exeltis, but also in the United States, Canada, and Australia-for Niemann-Pick type C disease and Gaucher disease. Its second drug, Batten-1, targets the juvenile form of Batten disease and could become the first approved therapy for this condition.

THX Pharma also has an innovative antisense oligonucleotide platform, codeveloped with leading research laboratories, dedicated to rare neurological diseases. THX Pharma, a trade name of Theranexus, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0013286259 - ALTHX).

For more information:
http://www.theranexus.com

Click and follow us on LinkedIn


Contacts:

THX PHARMA
Christine PLACET
Chief Financial Officer
contact@thxpharma.com

FP2COM
Florence PORTEJOIE
Media Relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to THX Pharma (Theranexus) and its activities, including its prospects and product development. Theranexus believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, as they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and on various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the universal registration document filed by the company with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 29, 2025, under number D.25-0350, a copy of which is available on the company's website (www.theranexus.com), and on changes in the economic situation.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yWtyk5Zql5qXlpxvkpmab2FsbJpkkpbJl5OdmJdrlcydnG2TlmpjmceYZnJmnWdn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95821-thx_pharma_pr_appointement_julien_veys_dceo_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
