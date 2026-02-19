THERANEXUS: THX Pharma Reports Its Cash Position as of December 31, 2025



Lyon, France - February 19, 2026, 6:00 p.m. CET - THX Pharma (Theranexus), an innovative biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of rare neurological diseases, today announces the publication of its cash position as of December 31, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, available cash amounted to €7,764 thousand, compared with €1,979 thousand as of September 30, 2025. In accordance with the agreement signed with Biocodex on February 10[1], THX Pharma will receive the initial €12 million payment in March 2026. These €12 million, combined with the cash available at the end of December 2025 and the cash advance related to the financing of our Batten-1 program, represent a pro forma cash position of €21.7 million.

Mathieu Charvériat, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of THX Pharma, stated: "In 2025, we successfully controlled our expenses and raised nearly €8 million. At the beginning of 2026, we announced an agreement with Biocodex, including an upfront payment of €12 million, and Biocodex will fully fund the development costs of the Batten-1 program, targeting commercialization by the end of 2029. We also remain fully focused on TX01, with regulatory filings planned for this year and commercialization expected as early as 2027 by Biocodex and Exeltis in their respective territories. Our roadmap is clear: we have the financial resources to successfully carry out our operations, continue creating value for our shareholders, and deliver therapeutic solutions to patients suffering from rare neurological diseases."

Next financial publication:

Tuesday, April 28, 2026: Full-Year 2025 Financial Results & Cash Position

as of March 31, 2026**

About THX Pharma

THX Pharma (Theranexus) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for rare neurological diseases. The company is developing in particular TX01, a new formulation intended for the treatment of Gaucher disease and Niemann-Pick disease type C, as well as Batten-1, a drug candidate targeting the juvenile form of Batten disease. TX01 is the subject of several licensing agreements with international pharmaceutical partners, including Exeltis and Biocodex, for its development and commercialization in different regions of the world. Batten-1 is covered by a global licensing agreement with Biocodex for its development and commercial exploitation. THX Pharma also has an innovative antisense oligonucleotide platform, co-developed with leading research laboratories, dedicated to the development of new therapeutic approaches for rare neurological diseases.

THX Pharma is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR0013286259 - ALTHX).

For more information:

http://www.theranexus.com

Follow us on LinkedIn



Contacts:

THX PHARMA

Christine PLACET

Chief Financial Officer

contact@thxpharma.com

FP2COM

Florence PORTEJOIE

Media Relations

+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to THX Pharma (Theranexus) and its activities, including its prospects and product development. Theranexus believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, as they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and on various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the universal registration document filed by the company with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 29, 2025, under number D.25-0350, a copy of which is available on the company's website (www.theranexus.com), and on changes in the economic situation.

[1] https://www.theranexus.com/images/pdf/THX_Pharma_Biocodex_PR_Partnership_VDEF.pdf

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mJtuYZ1ok26alZttZ8qWl5VraZxlk5bKmJWblZVtlMiXnW1ox2phZsicZnJnm2xm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96670-thx_pharma_pr_cash_position_q4_2025_vdef.pdf