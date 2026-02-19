Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H6LX | ISIN: FR0013286259 | Ticker-Symbol: 3VG
Frankfurt
19.02.26 | 13:41
3,580 Euro
-11,60 % -0,470
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THX PHARMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THX PHARMA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3403,54019:06
Actusnews Wire
19.02.2026 18:23 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

THERANEXUS: THX Pharma Reports Its Cash Position as of December 31, 2025


Lyon, France - February 19, 2026, 6:00 p.m. CET - THX Pharma (Theranexus), an innovative biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of rare neurological diseases, today announces the publication of its cash position as of December 31, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, available cash amounted to €7,764 thousand, compared with €1,979 thousand as of September 30, 2025. In accordance with the agreement signed with Biocodex on February 10[1], THX Pharma will receive the initial €12 million payment in March 2026. These €12 million, combined with the cash available at the end of December 2025 and the cash advance related to the financing of our Batten-1 program, represent a pro forma cash position of €21.7 million.

Mathieu Charvériat, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of THX Pharma, stated: "In 2025, we successfully controlled our expenses and raised nearly €8 million. At the beginning of 2026, we announced an agreement with Biocodex, including an upfront payment of €12 million, and Biocodex will fully fund the development costs of the Batten-1 program, targeting commercialization by the end of 2029. We also remain fully focused on TX01, with regulatory filings planned for this year and commercialization expected as early as 2027 by Biocodex and Exeltis in their respective territories. Our roadmap is clear: we have the financial resources to successfully carry out our operations, continue creating value for our shareholders, and deliver therapeutic solutions to patients suffering from rare neurological diseases."

Next financial publication:

Tuesday, April 28, 2026: Full-Year 2025 Financial Results & Cash Position
as of March 31, 2026**

About THX Pharma

THX Pharma (Theranexus) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for rare neurological diseases. The company is developing in particular TX01, a new formulation intended for the treatment of Gaucher disease and Niemann-Pick disease type C, as well as Batten-1, a drug candidate targeting the juvenile form of Batten disease. TX01 is the subject of several licensing agreements with international pharmaceutical partners, including Exeltis and Biocodex, for its development and commercialization in different regions of the world. Batten-1 is covered by a global licensing agreement with Biocodex for its development and commercial exploitation. THX Pharma also has an innovative antisense oligonucleotide platform, co-developed with leading research laboratories, dedicated to the development of new therapeutic approaches for rare neurological diseases.

THX Pharma is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR0013286259 - ALTHX).

For more information:
http://www.theranexus.com
Follow us on LinkedIn


Contacts:

THX PHARMA
Christine PLACET
Chief Financial Officer
contact@thxpharma.com

FP2COM
Florence PORTEJOIE
Media Relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to THX Pharma (Theranexus) and its activities, including its prospects and product development. Theranexus believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, as they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and on various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the universal registration document filed by the company with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 29, 2025, under number D.25-0350, a copy of which is available on the company's website (www.theranexus.com), and on changes in the economic situation.

[1] https://www.theranexus.com/images/pdf/THX_Pharma_Biocodex_PR_Partnership_VDEF.pdf

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJtuYZ1ok26alZttZ8qWl5VraZxlk5bKmJWblZVtlMiXnW1ox2phZsicZnJnm2xm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96670-thx_pharma_pr_cash_position_q4_2025_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.