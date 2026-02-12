THERANEXUS: THX Pharma to Host a Webinar to Discuss Its Strategic Agreement with Biocodex



THX Pharma to Host a Webinar to Discuss Its Strategic Agreement with Biocodex



Lyon, France - February 12, 2026 - 6:00 p.m. CET - THX Pharma (Theranexus), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of rare neurological diseases, announces that it will host a live webinar on Tuesday, February 17 at 6:00 p.m. CET to provide a corporate update following the signing of its strategic agreement with the pharmaceutical group Biocodex (read the press release here).

On this occasion, Mathieu Charvériat, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Julien Veys, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, will review the terms of the strategic licensing agreement entered into with Biocodex, representing a total potential amount of up to €173 million. The agreement covers the worldwide development and commercialization of Batten-1, as well as TX01 in the United States and Canada.

The management team will also present the Company's development outlook, upcoming strategic milestones and operational priorities in the context of this structuring partnership.

The registration link is available below:

WEBCAST

https://theranexus.engagestream.euronext.com/2026-02-17-86662a6e8b

About THX Pharma

THX Pharma (Theranexus) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for rare neurological diseases. The company is developing in particular TX01, a new formulation intended for the treatment of Gaucher disease and Niemann-Pick disease type C, as well as Batten-1, a drug candidate targeting the juvenile form of Batten disease. TX01 is the subject of several licensing agreements with international pharmaceutical partners, including Exeltis and Biocodex, for its development and commercialization in different regions of the world. Batten-1 is covered by a global licensing agreement with Biocodex for its development and commercial exploitation. THX Pharma also has an innovative antisense oligonucleotide platform, co-developed with leading research laboratories, dedicated to the development of new therapeutic approaches for rare neurological diseases.

THX Pharma is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR0013286259 - ALTHX).

For more information:

http://www.theranexus.com

Contacts:

THX PHARMA

Christine PLACET

Chief Financial Officer

contact@thxpharma.com

FP2COM

Florence PORTEJOIE

Media Relations

+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to THX Pharma (Theranexus) and its activities, including its prospects and product development. Theranexus believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, as they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and on various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the universal registration document filed by the company with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 29, 2025, under number D.25-0350, a copy of which is available on the company's website (www.theranexus.com), and on changes in the economic situation.

