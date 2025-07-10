IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma Introduces MINT-AD: Proprietary AI Platform to Predict Alzheimer's Risk and Accelerate Early Detection

- Multimodal foundation model enables personalized cognitive forecasts and expands access to Alzheimer's diagnostics -

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Alzheimer's disease, today announced the development of MINT-AD, Multimodal Interpretable Transformer for Alzheimer's, the Company's proprietary AI-powered diagnostic platform designed to identify individuals at high risk of cognitive decline years before symptoms appear.

MINT-AD leverages diverse data sources including brain scans, genetics, lifestyle, and cognitive metrics, to produce clinically interpretable risk profiles and forecast decline trajectories. The platform is being designed for integration into physician workflows to help improve early detection, care personalization and clinical trial enrolment.

"We're excited to announce MINT-AD, a significant milestone in IGC Pharma's AI strategy and a major step forward in our fight against Alzheimer's disease," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "MINT-AD has the potential to transform early diagnosis by giving physicians a powerful, clinically interpretable tool to identify high-risk individuals well before symptoms appear. This platform addresses a critical gap in Alzheimer's care while creating strong strategic synergy with our lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1. Together, they position us to drive precision medicine in Alzheimer's disease with strategic partnerships, advancing both patient outcomes and long-term value for our shareholders."

IGC expects to launch a beta version of MINT-AD in Fiscal 2026 for pilot evaluation in collaboration with academic and clinical partners. Planned use cases for the platform include integration into electronic health records (EHR) or web-based tools for diagnostic support, enhancing patient stratification, including for our clinical trials, and enabling scalable cognitive assessments in resource-limited settings.

Why MINT-AD Matters: Addressing a Global Diagnostic Gap

According to the World Alzheimer Report, more than 400 million people globally may carry Alzheimer's-related pathology before any clinical symptoms appear. Yet primary care physicians, particularly those outside urban centers, often lack the tools needed to detect early cognitive risk. This diagnostic gap leads to missed or delayed diagnoses, limiting timely intervention, reducing eligibility for clinical trials, and ultimately worsening patient outcomes. MINT-AD aims to bridge this gap by extending cognitive diagnostics beyond neurology clinics, expensive PET scans, and other tests, to general practices, rural areas, and underserved populations.

Platform Design: A Scalable, Multimodal AI Foundation Model

MINT-AD is built as a flexible, foundation model, eventually trained on over 100 harmonized datasets across:

Genomic profiles

Cognitive test scores (e.g., MMSE, MoCA)

Neuroimaging data

Lifestyle, behavioral & digital biomarkers

Sociodemographic and environmental context

Using a transformer and state-of-the-art techniques, such as Mixture-of-Experts and Chain-of-Thought reasoning, MINT-AD integrates these modalities into a unified, patient-specific prediction, allowing more precise and actionable outputs.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With 30 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Contact Information

Rosalyn Christian/Walter Frank

IMS Investor Relations

igc@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: IGC Pharma, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/igc-pharma-introduces-mint-ad-proprietary-ai-platform-to-predict-alzheimers-risk-and-1047710