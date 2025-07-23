IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma to Present Advanced AI Platforms for Alzheimer's Disease at the AAIC 2025

- Company to showcase innovations in AI-driven drug discovery and early disease detection, including solutions for low resource settings -

POTOMAC, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Alzheimer's disease, today announced the presentation of three scientific posters at the 2025 Alzheimer's Association International Conference ("AAIC"), taking place July 27-31 in Toronto, Canada. The poster presentations highlight advancements in the Company's proprietary artificial intelligence ("AI") platforms designed to accelerate drug discovery and improve early detection of Alzheimer's disease, particularly in low-resource settings. IGC Pharma's team will be participating in person.

"We are excited to share our latest AI innovations at AAIC 2025, which underscore IGC's commitment to transforming Alzheimer's care and research", said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "Our cutting-edge deep learning techniques are designed to expand access to earlier diagnosis and accelerate the discovery of effective therapeutics by leveraging diverse, real-world datasets. Showcasing this research at the AAIC is a pivotal step as we establish IGC as a leader in applying AI to precision medicine in Alzheimer's, strengthening our scientific foundation and streamlining drug development."

At the AAIC 2025, IGC's team will present:

Poster Number: 108625

Title: Multimodal Interpretable Transformer for AD (MINT-AD) Highlights: The poster introduces MINT-AD, an AI foundation model being trained on over 100 globally diverse datasets to stratify Alzheimer's risk and forecast cognitive decline. Designed to empower general practitioners, MINT-AD integrates clinical, demographic, and lifestyle data to produce personalized, interpretable Alzheimer's risk assessments and predict cognitive decline. MINT-AD enables the earlier identification and intervention for over 400 million individuals globally with early disease pathology who could potentially benefit.

Poster Number: 108631

Title: MINT-AD: Early Prediction of MMSE & CSI-D Scores with AI Highlights: IGC will present research demonstrating the use of large language models ("LLM") to accurately predict Mini Mental State Exam ("MMSE") and Community Screening Instrument for Dementia ("CSI-D") cognitive scores. Crucially, these predictions are made using socioeconomic data alone, in the absence of brain scan or blood biomarker data, offering a highly scalable, accessible approach to support clinicians in predicting cognitive decline trajectories and guiding early interventions.

Poster Number: 108629

Title: AI in the Drug Discovery Pipeline Highlights: This poster details IGC's hybrid in-silico and in-vitro pipeline, which utilizes AI-powered screening models to rapidly identify and optimize interactions between proprietary molecules and Alzheimer's-relevant targets, including GLP-1 and CB1. The results highlight strong predictive capabilities, demonstrating significant promise for accelerating future in vitro validation and compound optimization efforts in Alzheimer's disease discovery.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With 30 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

