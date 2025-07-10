Dow Inc.: Advancing Dow's Ambition: 2024 Progress Report

By Jim Fitterling

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Team Dow remains agile and focused on taking proactive actions to improve profitability in the midst of persistent macroeconomic challenges, while delivering value to our customers, shareholders, and society.

In 2024, we made meaningful progress to answer customer demands for sustainable products, reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and drive circularity. Our high-performance culture enabled Team Dow to help advance the materials science industry and create stronger communities. Our best-in-class governance enhanced transparency and continued to foster a culture of integrity and alignment with shareholder interests.

Inside this report you will find examples of the many ways we continue to advance our ambition. Every day, Team Dow strives to deliver a sustainable future and create long-term value for all our stakeholders.

Here are a few highlights of our progress in 2024.

Protecting the climate

In 2024, we continued to implement our Decarbonize & Grow strategy and launched our Water & Nature strategy. Both are critical for long-term business growth.

We began construction on our Path2Zero project in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, Canada. The project is expected to deliver attractive returns and become the world's first net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives facility. To maintain financial flexibility and align with market realities, in April 2025 we announced the delay of construction until market conditions improve. We remain committed to the strategic rationale of this project and our long-term asset decarbonization strategy.

We replaced end-of-life energy assets at our site in Plaquemine, Louisiana, with new technologies that provide resilient and reliable steam and power supply to the site while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by >350 kilotons annually and reducing river water usage by 30%.

We launched our next-generation Water & Nature strategy, designed to help build water resilience for our sites and the surrounding communities, conserve habitat in key ecosystems, and positively impact nature throughout the value chain.

We engaged customers on ways we can help them meet their Scope 3 emissions reduction targets with low-carbon-emissions products enabled by our decarbonization efforts, and introduced comprehensive GHG accounting for Dow, based on the Carbon Footprint Ledger approach.

Learn more about how we help protect the climate

Advancing a circular economy and safer materials

Our capital-efficient approach with industry-leading partnerships is expanding our portfolio of high-value, sustainable products that meet customer demand.

We accelerated progress toward our Transform the Waste goal by acquiring Circulus, a U.S.-based mechanical recycler. This will add a capacity of 50,000 metric tons of recycled materials annually. It enables Dow to provide customers with high-performance circular resins for a wide range of applications in the industrial, consumer and transportation markets.

We grew our circular product portfolio by adding new applications, such as new grades of REVOLOOP Recycled Plastics Resins, and expanding bio-based and readily biodegradable MaizeCare Clarity Polymer for personal care products. These support a lower-carbon-emissions materials ecosystem and help our customers address their sustainability goals.

Discover how we are driving towards a circular economy

Learn about our approach to safer materials

Cultivating a thriving team and communities

We continue to advance a culture that enables our people, our Company, and our communities to grow and thrive.

Dow was recognized by Great Place To Work ® and FORTUNE as one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces for the second consecutive year.

We partnered with more than 600 nonprofits, educational institutions, and other community organizations globally to positively impact lives in the regions where we operate.

Learn more about Team Dow

Learn more about the communities we help support

Accountability in Action

We conduct business according to Dow's values while strengthening our governance practices to promote good decision-making and a culture of integrity to create long-term value for our shareholders.

We continued to enhance our Board of Director qualification assessments and disclosures.

We advanced our focus on executive leadership succession planning and refreshment.

Learn more about our business practices

About the author

Jim Fitterling is Chair and Chief Executive Officer for Dow Inc., a global materials science company with 2024 sales of approximately $43 billion. He became CEO in July 2018 and was elected Board Chair in April 2020.

Fitterling led Dow's transformation from a lower-margin, commodity company to one deeply focused on higher-growth markets that value innovation - with the ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive, and sustainable materials science company in the world.

Fitterling is a leading voice in sustainability; a strong advocate for a circular and net-zero emissions economy; and vocal champion for inclusion.

