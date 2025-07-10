

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Published in LabMed Discovery journal, a new study from Egypt suggests that a special form of vitamin D3 called nanoemulsion may help improve symptoms in children with autism.



In the study, 80 children aged 3 to 6 with autism were split into two groups. One group received nanoemulsion vitamin D3, while the other got a regular vitamin D supplement for six months.



Vitamin D comes in two main forms - D2, found in plants, and D3, found in foods like milk and egg yolks, and made by the body when exposed to sunlight. D3 is considered more effective at boosting vitamin D levels in the body.



Before and after the six months, researchers measured the children's vitamin D levels and tracked changes in their behavior, social skills, and language using standard tools like the Childhood Autism Rating Scale and the Preschool Language Scale.



The results showed that children who took the nanoemulsion form had higher vitamin D levels and better improvements in autism symptoms compared to those who took the regular supplement.



Vitamin D3 is believed to support memory, mood, behavior, and sleep. It also boosts a strong antioxidant called glutathione peroxidase 1 and helps maintain healthy brain cells.



'The supplementation of children with autism using the prepared vitamin D3-loaded nanoemulsion has led to a reduction in the severity of autism and a rise in the social IQ, especially fine motor performance and language abilities of the children with ASD, without adverse effects,' the researchers noted.



The researchers concluded that nanoemulsion vitamin D3 works better than the regular kind because it's absorbed more easily by the body. They believe this method could be useful in treating autism and other brain-related conditions.



However, they also said that more research is needed, especially to understand if boys and girls respond differently to the treatment.



