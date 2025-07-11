Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Announces Closing of Financing

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"). The Company accepted subscriptions for 4,120,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit, for gross proceeds of $206,000.

Pursuant to the terms of the Financing, each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.05 for one year, and $0.07 for 2 further years.

Two insiders subscribed for a total of 905,000 Units of the Company, representing 21.96% of the Units issued.

The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units are subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

The Company intends to use net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital requirements.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels, President

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information, please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Boron One Holdings Inc.

Blake Fallis, General Manager

Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746

info@boronone.com

www.boronone.com Boron's Public Quotations:

Canada

TSX Venture:BONE

Berlin:EKV

US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF

OTC PINK:ERVFF

