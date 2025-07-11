Will promote Co-Packaged Optics R&D

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912) will open its first overseas Research and Development (R&D) Center in the Netherlands in September 2025. The new R&D Center will be located at the High Tech Campus Eindhoven (HTCE), and aims to promote global R&D, as well as accelerate innovation.

Aerial view of HTCE (Copyright: High Tech Campus Eindhoven)

HTCE is one of the leading innovation hubs in Europe, where approximately 300 companies and research institutes, and more than 12,500 researchers, engineers and entrepreneurs come together to develop innovative technologies and products.

As an initial project, DNP will promote R&D into Co-Packaged Optics, which integrates optical communication technology with electronic technology to achieve a high information processing performance. Co-Packaged Optics is attracting attention as a next-generation semiconductor technology.

In July 2025, DNP signed an agreement with the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) on joint R&D into Co-Packaged Optics. These activities will be promoted in conjunction with the Photonic Integration Technology Centre (PITC), a research organization located on campus that connects basic research to the mass production of photonic chips (optical IC chips).

[R&D Contents and Goals]

Co-Packaged Optics technology exhibits a high information processing performance, low power consumption, and energy savings, and is expected to be deployed in next-generation semiconductors.

In order to accelerate the development of package components for Co-Packaged Optics, DNP will conduct three years of joint research with PITC, and other HTCE-based organizations. The goal is to acquire cutting-edge technologies, such as precision patterning technology for optical materials related to Co-Packaged Optics, as well as to develop new partnerships.

[Looking Ahead]

Through the new R&D base in the Netherlands, DNP will gain access to technologies and Co-Packaged Optics-related R&D networks, further accelerating the development of package components for Co-Packaged Optics.

About DNP

DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. We capitalize on core competencies in microfabrication and precision coating technology to provide products for the display, electronic device, and optical film markets. We have also developed new products, such as vapor chamber and reflect array that offer next-generation communication solutions for more people-friendly information society.

