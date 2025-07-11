This news release constitutes a "designated news release for the purposes of the Company's amended and restated prospectus supplement dated May 14, 2025, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 11, 2024.

San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2025) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (the "Company" or "HIVE"), a global leader in sustainable digital infrastructure, is proud to announce it has exceeded 12 Exahash per second (EH/s) of global Bitcoin mining hashrate-doubling from 6 EH/s at the start of 2025-and has surpassed a $250 million annualized run rate* revenue.

This performance milestone reflects HIVE's extraordinary buildout in Yguazú, Paraguay, where the Company is rapidly constructing three state-of-the-art, hydro-powered data center campuses, intending to transform the region into a new epicenter of Bitcoin innovation and renewable infrastructure.

From Vision to Velocity

The expansion of Phase 2 at the Yguazú site is well underway, with 1 EH/s of next-generation Bitmain S21+ Hydro ASIC miners now hashing in HIVE's fleet, with full deployment expected to reach 6.5 EH/s by late August. With this momentum, the Company remains on track to achieve 18 EH/s by summer's end and 25 EH/s by American Thanksgiving 2025.

Photo: Aerial view of Phase 2 progress at HIVE's Yguazú campus.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

"HIVE has doubled in its EH/s in just six months, a testament to our team's relentless execution and our strategic vision," said Frank Holmes, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. "We're building high-performance campuses at hyper speed, turning Paraguay into a global hub for sustainable Bitcoin mining data centers and laying the groundwork for the AI data center era now soaring."

Operational Scale with Expanding Margins

"Phase 2 is already online and hashing efficiently with 20 J/TH fleet performance," said Aydin Kilic, President & CEO. "As of yesterday, we achieved a $250 million annual run rate* revenue, as we are now mining over 6 BTC daily across our global Bitcoin operations, and growing, at a mining margin* of approximately 55%. Once we hit 18 EH/s, we expect approximately $400 million in annual run rate revenue, with 18.5 J/TH global average fleet efficiency and expanding mining margins* approaching 60% after electrical costs at current hashprice."

Setting New Standards in Speed, Scale, and Impact

HIVE's Paraguay development is being recognized across the industry as a blueprint for infrastructure execution, striking a balance between unprecedented deployment speed and deep community impact.

The project has already generated hundreds of local jobs, energized new regional infrastructure, and set a global benchmark for sustainability in digital asset mining.

Photo: Operations Manager Carlos Torres, COO Luke Rossy, President and CEO Aydin Kilic, and Country President Gabriel Lamas at HIVE's Yguazú site.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

"The velocity of HIVE's buildout in Paraguay is breathtaking," said Luke Rossy, Chief Operating Officer. "Gabriel Lamas and his local team are working around the clock. They're not just meeting industry expectations-they're rewriting them."

"What's truly remarkable is the vision of HIVE's executive team and their unwavering belief in Paraguay," said Gabriel Lamas, HIVE's Country President. "We're not just building data centers-we're creating economic opportunity, delivering social impact by lighting the streets of Valenzuela at night and installing air conditioning in local grade schools, and developing digital infrastructure on a scale few thought possible."

* As used herein, "Mining Margin" is calculated by dividing the mining profit (revenue generated from mining activities minus power costs related to those activities) by the total revenue generated from mining activities and expressed as a percentage. In mining, the most significant expense is power costs. These non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with and should not be viewed as alternatives to or replacements for measures of operating results and liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP in HIVE's quarterly and annual financial statements.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

Founded in 2017, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. builds and operates sustainable blockchain and AI infrastructure data centers, powered exclusively by renewable hydroelectric energy. With a global footprint in Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, HIVE is committed to operational excellence, green energy leadership, and scaling the future of digital finance and computing, while creating long-term value for its shareholders and host communities.

