

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Polar Capital Technology Trust reported total pretax profit of 120.72 million pounds for the year ended 30 April 2025 compared to 1.12 billion pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 9.97 pence compared to 90.42 pence. On a revenue basis, pretax loss widened to 8.92 million pounds from a loss of 7.28 million pounds. On a revenue basis, loss per share widened to 0.95 pence from a loss of 0.75 pence.



For the year to 30 April 2025, total income declined to 155.0 million pounds from 1.15 billion pounds, prior year.



