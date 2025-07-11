

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 5-month high of 96.81 against the yen and more than a 3-week high of 1.7720 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 96.44 and 1.7748, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie climbed to nearly a 2-month high of 0.9023 and more than a 3-month high of 1.0943 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.9003 and 1.0915, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 0.6595 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 0.6556.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 98.00 against the yen, 1.72 against the euro, 0.91 against the loonie, 1.10 against the kiwi and 0.67 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News