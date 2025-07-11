

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 6-month high of 88.63 against the yen and a 1-week high of 1.9356 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 88.36 and 1.9372, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 0.6042 from an early low of 0.6008.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 91.00 against the yen, 1.92 against the euro and 0.61 against the greenback.



