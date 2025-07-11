

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated in June to the highest level in more than a year, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 5.7 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 5.5 percent rise in the previous month.



Further, this was the highest inflation rate since April 2024, when prices had risen 5.9 percent.



Prices for food products grew 7.4 percent from last year, and those for non-food goods rose by 3.9 percent. Costs for services were 7.1 percent more expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent in June.



