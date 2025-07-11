

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 2-week low of 1.3731 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-month low of 0.9023 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3656 and 0.9003, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie slid to a 1-week high of 1.5968 from Thursday's closing value of 1.5979.



The loonie edged down to 106.58 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 107.12.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.38 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie, 1.57 against the euro and 104.00 against the yen.



