

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to 2-day lows of 199.45 against the pound and 184.47 against the Swiss franc, from an early 4-day high of 198.24 and a 3-day high of 183.38, respectively.



The yen slipped to 171.77 against the euro, from an early 4-day high of 170.81.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 2-day lows of 147.18 and 107.44 from early highs of 146.25 and 106.58, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 200.00 against the pound, 186.00 against the franc, 173.00 against the euro, 148.00 against the greenback and 108.00 against the loonie.



