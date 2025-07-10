Anzeige
PriceSmart, Inc.: Pricesmart Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Operating Results And Chile As A Potential New Market

NET MERCHANDISE SALES GREW 8.0%
COMPARABLE NET MERCHANDISE SALES INCREASED 7.0%
 $1.14 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. ("PriceSmart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PSMT), operator of 55 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory, today announced results for the fiscal third quarter of 2025, which ended on May 31, 2025.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 increased 7.1% to $1.32 billion compared to $1.23 billion in the comparable period of the prior year. For the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, net merchandise sales increased 8.0% to $1.29 billion from $1.19 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Net merchandise sales - constant currency increased 9.5% over the comparable prior-year period. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by $18.6 million, or 1.5%, versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company had 55 warehouse clubs in operation as of May 31, 2025 compared to 54 warehouse clubs in operation as of May 31, 2024.

Comparable net merchandise sales for the 54 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months increased 7.0% for the 13-week period ended June 1, 2025 compared to the comparable 13-week period of the prior year. Comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency for the 13 weeks ended June 1, 2025 increased 8.5%. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by 1.5% versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company recorded operating income during the fiscal third quarter of $56.2 million compared to operating income of $49.9 million in the prior-year period. Net income increased 8.2% to $35.2 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to $32.5 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $79.0 million compared to $71.0 million in the same period last year.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Total revenues for the nine months ended May 31, 2025 increased 6.8% to $3.94 billion compared to $3.69 billion in the comparable period of the prior year. For the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, net merchandise sales increased 7.2% to $3.85 billion from $3.59 billion in the comparable prior-year period. Net merchandise sales - constant currency increased 8.2% over the comparable prior year period. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by $38.0 million, or 1.0%, versus the same period in the prior year.

Comparable net merchandise sales for the 54 warehouse clubs that have been open for greater than 13 ½ calendar months increased 6.5% for the 39-week period ended June 1, 2025 compared to the comparable 39-week period of the prior year. Comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency for the 39 weeks ended June 1, 2025 increased 7.6%. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations impacted comparable net merchandise sales negatively by 1.1% versus the same period in the prior year.

The Company recorded operating income during the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 of $179.8 million compared to operating income of $171.7 million in the prior-year period. Net income increased 6.0% to $116.3 million, or $3.80 per diluted share, in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 compared to $109.8 million, or $3.62 per diluted share, in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 was $245.1 million compared to $232.9 million in the same period last year.

New Potential Market

The Company continues to pursue opportunities to add new warehouse clubs in existing markets and to assess opportunities in new markets. In particular, the Company is currently evaluating Chile as a potential new market for multiple PriceSmart warehouse clubs. The Company has hired local consultants to help in this process and is actively looking for potential sites for new warehouse clubs in Chile. However, opening PriceSmart warehouse clubs in Chile remains subject to finding appropriate sites for warehouse clubs and distribution facilities, the results of continuing market analyses and receipt of required governmental permits, among other uncertainties.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Financial Measures

The foregoing discussion of the Company's operating results includes references to adjusted EBITDA, net merchandise sales - constant currency and comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these supplemental measures are useful to investors and analysts because they exclude items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures later in this document.

Conference Call Information

PriceSmart management will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) on Monday, July 14, 2025, to discuss the financial results. Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing toll free (800) 549-8228 or (646) 564-2877 for international callers and asking to join the PriceSmart earnings call. A digital replay will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call through Monday, July 21, 2025 by dialing (888) 660-6264 for domestic callers, or (646) 517-3975 for international callers, and entering replay passcode 90598#.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 55 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (ten in Colombia; nine in Costa Rica; seven in Panama; six in Guatemala; five in Dominican Republic; four each in Trinidad and El Salvador; three in Honduras; two each in Nicaragua and Jamaica; and one each in Aruba, Barbados and the United States Virgin Islands). In addition, the Company plans to open one warehouse club in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala in August 2025 and one warehouse club in La Romana, Dominican Republic in the spring of 2026. Once these two new clubs are open, the Company will operate 57 warehouse clubs.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning PriceSmart, Inc.'s ("PriceSmart", the "Company" or "we") anticipated future revenues and earnings, adequacy of future cash flows, future dividends, omni-channel initiatives, proposed warehouse club openings, the Company's performance relative to competitors and related matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements containing the words "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "project," "estimate," "anticipated," "scheduled," "intend," and like expressions, and the negative thereof. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: various political, economic and compliance risks associated with our international operations, including the effects of tariffs and/or international trade wards and disruptions to remittances, adverse changes in economic conditions in our markets, natural disasters, volatility in currency exchange rates and illiquidity of certain local currencies in our markets, competition, consumer and small business spending patterns, political instability, increased costs associated with the integration of online commerce with our traditional business, whether the Company can successfully execute strategic initiatives, our reliance on third party service providers, including those who support transaction and payment processing, data security and other technology services, cybersecurity breaches that could cause disruptions in our systems or jeopardize the security of Member, employee or business information, cost increases from product and service providers, interruption of supply chains, exposure to product liability claims and product recalls, recoverability of moneys owed to PriceSmart from governments, and other important factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other factors discussed from time to time in other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law. In addition, these risks are not the only risks that the Company faces. The Company could also be affected by additional factors that apply to all companies operating globally and in the U.S., as well as other risks that are not presently known to the Company or that the Company considers to be immaterial.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations (858) 404-8826 or send an email to [email protected].

PRICESMART, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED-AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


May 31,
2025


May 31,
2024


May 31,
2025


May 31,
2024

Revenues:








Net merchandise sales

$ 1,289,997


$ 1,194,531


$ 3,848,411


$ 3,590,461

Export sales

990


11,586


14,595


30,106

Membership income

21,857


19,279


62,971


55,566

Other revenue and income

4,445


4,032


13,142


11,720

Total revenues

1,317,289


1,229,428


3,939,119


3,687,853

Operating expenses:








Cost of goods sold:








Net merchandise sales

1,086,680


1,008,721


3,242,892


3,024,134

Export sales

957


10,935


13,770


28,663

Selling, general and administrative:








Warehouse club and other operations

125,745


119,053


367,832


346,792

General and administrative

47,070


40,434


132,669


114,682

Pre-opening expenses

302


26


617


970

Loss on disposal of assets

305


350


1,579


872

Total operating expenses

1,261,059


1,179,519


3,759,359


3,516,113

Operating income

56,230


49,909


179,760


171,740

Other income (expense):








Interest income

2,486


2,521


7,441


8,612

Interest expense

(2,762)


(3,579)


(7,995)


(9,688)

Other expense, net

(6,888)


(1,882)


(19,050)


(11,044)

Total other expense

(7,164)


(2,940)


(19,604)


(12,120)

Income before provision for income taxes and
income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates

49,066


46,969


160,156


159,620

Provision for income taxes

(13,917)


(14,483)


(43,797)


(49,895)

Income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates

9


3


(13)


82

Net income

$ 35,158


$ 32,489


$ 116,346


$ 109,807

Net income per share available for distribution:








Basic

$ 1.14


$ 1.08


$ 3.80


$ 3.62

Diluted

$ 1.14


$ 1.08


$ 3.80


$ 3.62

Shares used in per share computations:








Basic

30,070


29,968


30,050


30,052

Diluted

30,078


29,968


30,055


30,052

PRICESMART, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)


May 31,
2025
(Unaudited)


August 31,
2024

ASSETS




Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 167,961


$ 125,364

Short-term restricted cash

3,488


1,383

Short-term investments

94,408


100,165

Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $52 as of May 31, 2025 and
August 31, 2024

21,249


18,847

Merchandise inventories

553,123


528,678

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (includes $0 and $4,480 as of May 31, 2025
and August 31, 2024, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)

60,550


57,910

Total current assets

900,779


832,347

Long-term restricted cash

11,670


9,564

Property and equipment, net

968,946


936,108

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

110,262


96,415

Goodwill

43,231


43,197

Deferred tax assets

36,772


36,618

Other non-current assets (includes $1,005 and $1,482 as of May 31, 2025 and
August 31, 2024, respectively, for the fair value of derivative instruments)

65,910


61,563

Investment in unconsolidated affiliates

6,870


6,882

Total Assets

$ 2,144,440


$ 2,022,694

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current Liabilities:




Short-term borrowings

$ 18,676


$ 8,007

Accounts payable

499,088


485,961

Accrued salaries and benefits

49,281


48,263

Deferred income

43,403


38,079

Income taxes payable

4,045


6,516

Other accrued expenses and other current liabilities (includes $425 and $1,179 as of
May 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024, respectively, for the fair value of derivative
instruments)

43,571


50,035

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

7,356


7,370

Dividends payable

19,411


-

Long-term debt, current portion

16,955


35,917

Total current liabilities

701,786


680,148

Deferred tax liability

1,248


1,644

Long-term income taxes payable, net of current portion

4,644


4,762

Long-term operating lease liabilities

118,912


103,890

Long-term debt, net of current portion

86,170


94,443

Other long-term liabilities (includes $3,856 and $2,100 for the fair value of derivative
instruments and $13,631 and $12,742 for post-employment plans as of May 31, 2025
and August 31, 2024, respectively)

17,487


14,842

Total Liabilities

930,247


899,729









Stockholders' Equity:




Common stock $0.0001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized; 32,688,210 and
32,570,858 shares issued and 30,753,891 and 30,635,556 shares outstanding (net of
treasury shares) as of May 31, 2025 and August 31, 2024, respectively

3


3

Additional paid-in capital

524,348


514,542

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(158,870)


(164,590)

Retained earnings

967,831


890,272

Less: treasury stock at cost, 1,934,319 shares as of May 31, 2025 and 1,935,302 shares
as of August 31, 2024

(119,119)


(117,262)

Total Stockholders' Equity

1,214,193


1,122,965

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 2,144,440


$ 2,022,694

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables calculate the Company's adjusted EBITDA, net merchandise sales - constant currency and comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency, all of which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are customary for our industry and commonly used by competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be reviewed in isolation or considered as an alternative to any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain other items, including interest income and other income (expense), net. The following is a reconciliation of our Net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands)

May 31,
2025


May 31,
2024


May 31,
2025


May 31,
2024

Net income as reported

$ 35,158


$ 32,489


$ 116,346


$ 109,807

Adjustments:








Interest expense

2,762


3,579


7,995


9,688

Provision for income taxes

13,917


14,483


43,797


49,895

Depreciation and amortization

22,757


21,129


65,386


61,114

Interest income

(2,486)


(2,521)


(7,441)


(8,612)

Other expense, net (1)

6,888


1,882


19,050


11,044

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 78,996


$ 71,041


$ 245,133


$ 232,936



(1)

Primarily consists of transaction costs of converting the local currencies into available tradable currencies in some of our countries with liquidity issues and foreign currency losses or gains due to the revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities (primarily U.S. dollars) for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2025 and 2024.

Net Merchandise Sales - Constant Currency and Comparable Net Merchandise Sales - Constant Currency

As a multinational enterprise, we are exposed to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The translation of the operations of our foreign-based entities from their local currencies into U.S. dollars is sensitive to changes in foreign currency exchange rates and can have a significant impact on our reported financial results. We believe that constant currency is a useful measure, indicating the actual growth of our operations. When we use the term "net merchandise sales - constant currency," it means that we have translated current year net merchandise sales at prior year monthly average exchanges rates. Net merchandise sales - constant currency results exclude the effects of foreign currency translation. Similarly, when we use the term "comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency," it means that we have translated current year comparable net merchandise sales at prior year monthly average exchanges rates. Comparable net merchandise sales - constant currency results exclude the effects of foreign currency translation.

Net merchandise sales growth rate on a net merchandise sales - constant currency basis is calculated as follows:


May 31, 2025


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands, except % growth)

Net
merchandise
sales


% Growth


Net
Merchandise
Sales


% Growth

Net merchandise sales

$ 1,289,997


8.0 %


$ 3,848,411


7.2 %

Unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange

(18,591)


(1.5) %


(37,998)


(1.0) %

Net merchandise sales on a constant-currency basis

$ 1,308,588


9.5 %


$ 3,886,409


8.2 %

Comparable net merchandise sales growth rate on a net merchandise sales - constant currency basis is calculated as follows:


June 1, 2025


Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks
Ended


% Growth


% Growth

Comparable net merchandise sales

7.0 %


6.5 %

Unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange

(1.5) %


(1.1) %

Comparable net merchandise sales on a constant-currency basis

8.5 %


7.6 %

SOURCE PriceSmart, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
