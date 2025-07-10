Ramaco Resources, Inc.: Ramaco Releases Summary of Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment Report from Fluor Corporation

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC, METCB) ("Ramaco" or the "Company") today announced that it has released a summary of the full independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") for Ramaco's Brook Mine, prepared by Fluor Corporation ("Fluor"), on the Company's website.

"We are very pleased with the results in the full PEA from Fluor and their presentation to our Board," said Randall Atkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Ramaco. "The results confirm the Brook Mine is both commercially and technologically feasible and, with the ribbon cutting of the Brook Mine tomorrow, we are excited about this new chapter for both Ramaco and our Nation."

The Company's summary of the full PEA can be accessed by visiting: www.ramacoresources.com.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia and a developing producer of coal, rare earth and critical minerals in Wyoming. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one coal mine and rare earth development near Sheridan, Wyoming in the initial stages of production. In 2023, the Company announced that a major deposit of primary magnetic rare earths and critical minerals was discovered at its mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, the Company operates a carbon research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 76 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at https://www.ramacoresources.com. For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.

