

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a gap of less than two months, Bitcoin has scaled a fresh peak, breaching past $118 thousand. Massive inflows to Bitcoin Spot ETF products on Thursday and hopes of a supportive regulatory environment in the U.S. bolstered sentiment. The mounting political pressure on the Federal Reserve to quickly ease rates also boosted crypto market sentiment.



Inflows to Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $1,176 million on Thursday versus $216 million on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with inflows of $449 million followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) that witnessed inflows of $324 million. Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) followed with record inflows of $269 million.



Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $383 million on Thursday versus $211 million on Wednesday and $47 million on Tuesday. iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) topped with inflows of $301 million followed by Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) that clocked inflows of $37.3 million.



Overall crypto market capitalization jumped 5.5 percent overnight to $3.66 trillion. None of the non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies among the top 100 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent. Trading volume over the 24-hour period jumped more than 62 percent to $232 billion.



Bullish momentum reverberated across the crypto spectrum, with memes rallying 9.7 percent, AI & Big data category adding 7.9 percent and DeFi gaining 5.6 percent in market capitalization during the past 24 hours. Market capitalization of the cryptocurrencies identified for U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve also gained 6 percent overnight. The Made in America cryptocurrencies recorded an overnight addition of 5.5 percent in market capitalization.



The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the emotional state of the market moved in to the 'greed' territory with a reading of 67. The reading was at 58 a day earlier indicating a 'neutral' market state.



Bitcoin rallied 6 percent overnight to trade at $117,777.75. It is currently trading 1 percent below the all-time-high of $118,404 recorded earlier in the trade. The original cryptocurrency traded above $110,66.075 during the past 24 hours.



The leading cryptocurrency with an overall market share of 64 percent is trading with gains of 8.4 percent over the 7-day horizon and gains of 7.5 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains exceed 26 percent.



With the surge in market capitalization to $2.34 trillion, Bitcoin is currently ranked 6th in the ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum surged 6.8 percent overnight to trade at $2,978. Ether has jumped 17.7 percent in the past week. Losses in 2025 have fallen to a little less than 11 percent. Ether's current trading price is 39 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $3,029 and $2,761.



With the surge in market capitalization to $359 billion, Ethereum jumped to the 30th rank in the ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP added 6.2 percent overnight to trade at $2.59, around 33 percent below the all-time high.



5th ranked BNB gained 2.1 percent overnight at its current trading price of $686. The price of 6th ranked Solana increased 3.5 percent overnight to $163.65.



Dogecoin leaped to the 8th rank overall with an overnight surge of 8.3 percent. DOGE is currently trading at $0.1969, around 73 percent below the record high. 9th ranked TRON added 1.7 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2955.



10th ranked Cardano rallied more than 12 percent overnight to trade at $0.7026. The trading price is 77 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.



55th ranked Sei (SEI) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of almost 21 percent. 42nd ranked Ethena (ENA) followed with gains of 19.4 percent. 51st ranked Worldcoin (WLD), 65th ranked Four (FORM) and 62nd ranked Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) have all surged more than 15 percent in the past 24 hours.



