

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss consumers remained less pessimistic in June as the confidence index rose further from May, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Friday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to -32.0 in June from -36.5 in the previous month. Similarly, the index improved from the previous year's reading of -36.0.



Among the four components, past financial situation, financial outlook, and moment to make major purchases were above their previous year's levels, while the sub-index for economic outlook decreased.



