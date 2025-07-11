

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales expanded at the quickest pace in more than a year in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday.



The volume of retail sales surged 17.7 percent on a yearly basis in May, faster than the 11.7 percent rise in April.



Moreover, this was the fastest growth since March 2024, when sales had risen 20.5 percent.



The annual sales growth in non-food products, except automotive fuel, quickened to 21.9 percent from 14.8 percent.



Similarly, sales of food, drinks, and tobacco grew at a faster pace of 12.3 percent versus a 7.5 percent increase in April. Data showed that automotive fuel sales growth improved to 8.4 percent from 5.4 percent.



During April, online sales growth accelerated to 11.7 percent from 2.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.6 percent after rebounding 2.9 percent in April.



