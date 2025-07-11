

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose for a third day on Friday amid safe-haven demand as U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on Canada and broader tariff threats against other trading partners dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.



Spot gold edged up by 0.4 percent to $3,335.62 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were up half a percent at $3,343.77.



Gold is seeing safe-haven demand despite the dollar gaining on tariff jitters.



In a letter posted to Truth Social late on Thursday, Trump has announced a broad 35 percent tariff on Canadian goods and warned that any fiscal retort from the country will be tacked onto the 35 percent set to take effect Aug. 1.



Separately, in an interview with NBC News published late Thursday, Trump floated 15 percent to 20 percent blanket tariffs on most trading partners, higher than the 10 percent level currently in effect.



Trump also teased a 'major statement' he intends to make on Russia on Monday without specifying details as the U.S. prepares to send new American weapons to Ukraine via purchases from NATO allies.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News