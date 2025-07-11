

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Fresh trade tariff jitters including the 35-percent tariff on Canada announced by President Trump dampened sentiment across markets. Concerns about global economic growth were triggered amidst fresh escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and its trading partners. The unexpected contraction in U.K. GDP in May also hurt market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures slipped more than half a percent. Major markets in Europe are trading way below the flatline. Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields hardened. Crude oil prices gained amidst the International Energy Agency acknowledging the tightness in supply. Cryptocurrencies rallied amidst Bitcoin rising above $118k and touching a fresh all-time-high.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,362.00, down 0.65% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,242.50, down 0.60% Germany's DAX at 24,191.36, down 1.15% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,929.33, down 0.52% France's CAC 40 at 7,823.91, down 0.99% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,377.65, down 1.11% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,525.50, down 0.30% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,580.10, down 0.11% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,510.18, up 0.01% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,139.57, up 0.46%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1694, down 0.07% GBP/USD at 1.3548, down 0.15% USD/JPY at 146.99, up 0.50% AUD/USD at 0.6579, up 0.06% USD/CAD at 1.3699, up 0.26% Dollar Index at 97.75, up 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.391%, up 0.78% Germany at 2.6910%, up 1.09% France at 3.420%, up 0.86% U.K. at 4.6230%, up 0.48% Japan at 1.537%, up 3.09%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $68.85, up 0.31%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $66.83, up 0.39%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,352.40, up 0.80%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $118,434.40, up 6.62% Ethereum at $3,013.97, up 8.47% XRP at $2.61, up 6.74% BNB at $689.37, up 2.64% Solana at $164.76, up 4.23%



