

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump says his government will impose 35 percent tariff on goods imported from Canada from August 1.



In a letter posted on his social media platform Truth Social Thursday, he also threatened to impose blanket tariffs of 15-20 percent on imports from Washington's most other trade partners.



In the letter addressed to Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump wrote, 'Instead of working with the United States, Canada retaliated with its own Tariffs.



He cited 'Canada's failure' to stem the flow of fentanyl into the U.S., its levies on U.S. dairy farmers and the trade deficit between the two major trade partners as reasons behind this surprise announcement.



However, he suggested considering 'an adjustment to this letter' if Canada works with his administration to stop the flow of Fentanyl to the U.S. from the neighboring country. 'These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with Your Country.'



Only a negligible amount of Fentanyl is being smuggled through the Canadian border, when compared to the drug seized at the US border with Mexico, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.



The President also promised that there will be no tariff if Canadian companies decide to build or manufacture products within the United States.



Trump's latest rhetoric on tariffs come with just days left to reach a new US-Canada trade deal.



He also said new tariffs on the European Union will be announced soon.



In his response on X, Carney said, 'Canada has made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America. We are committed to continuing to work with the United States to save lives and protect communities in both our countries.'



He added, 'The Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses. We will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1.'



