

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial output expanded in May after a renewed decline in April, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Friday.



Industrial production advanced 3.7 percent year-on-year in May, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in April, which was the first decline in nine months.



Manufacturing output alone grew 3.9 percent from last year, with the largest upward change registered in the production of food products and beverages by 11.0 percent, followed by the production of other manufacturing with an increase of 8.8 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, production of capital goods surged 17.8 percent, and that of consumer goods expanded by 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, intermediate goods output dropped by 2.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial output rose 3.4 percent in May.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News