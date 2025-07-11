

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to a groundbreaking deal to address illegal Channel crossings and dismantle the people smuggling networks.



Under a new pilot scheme, illegal migrants arriving in small boats will be returned to France. An equal number of migrants will be able to come to the UK from France through a new legal route, fully documented and subject to strict security checks.



This was agreed during the two leaders' meeting in Downing Street for the 37th UK-France Summit Thursday.



The pilot agreement is intended to prevent illegal migrant journeys across Europe to the UK and prevent dangerous small boat crossings.



Both countries are working to implement the pilot in the coming weeks, and, once in force, migrants who cross the Channel by small boat can be detained and removed.



Starmer said, 'This ground-breaking deal is a crucial further step in turning the tide on illegal small boat crossings and restoring order to our immigration system.



'For the first time illegal migrants will be sent back to France - targeting the heart of these gangs' business model and sending a clear message that these life-threatening journeys are pointless.'



UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and her French counterpart, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, discussed the work being done both internationally and domestically to prevent illegal migration, including issues like clamping down on illegal working and increasing removals of those with no right to remain in UK.



Cooper said that since last summer, UK Immigration Enforcement authorities have returned more than 30,000 people with no right to be in the UK. A 51 percent increase has been recorded in the number of people arrested for illegally working in the country.



